TCU men's basketball has landed one of the transfer portal's most impactful defensive players, securing a commitment from Texas Tech forward/center Luke Bamgboye, via Instagram

The 6-foot-11 sophomore from London, England, entered the portal on April 16 after a down season in Lubbock. Multiple injuries limited Bamgboye to just 21 games, where he averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. But he simply wasn't healthy enough to show what he's capable of, but scouts and coaches around the country who watched him at VCU know exactly what kind of player he can be when his body allows it.

Before arriving at Texas Tech, Bamgboye announced himself as one of college basketball's premier shot-blockers at VCU. He registered 75 blocks as a freshman while averaging just 16.8 minutes per game, including a seven-block performance against UMass and five blocks against Georgia Southern. That placed him second among all freshmen nationally in blocked shots, and he shot 59.8% from the field, a sign of his efficiency around the basket.

Standing 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Bamgboye has two years of eligibility remaining, giving TCU a long-term building block in the frontcourt. His paint presence alone changes how opposing offenses attack the rim.

TCU Finally Gets the Rim Protector It was Missing

For the Horned Frogs, the addition fills a glaring need. TCU lacked a big paint presence last season, starting 6'8 Xavier Edmonds at center for the entire season after 6'9 center Malick Diallo ended his season with a torn ACL in the first game of the season. The Frogs desperately needed a true shot blocker, and Bamgboye brings exactly that. He is a player who can alter shots, defend the paint, and carve out a role without needing high usage to make an impact.

The current rotation looks like this: PG Brock Harding, SG Gavin Sykes, SF Micah Robinson, PF Xavier Edmonds, and C Luke Bamgboye. The bench will be deep as well, including Tanner Toolson, top JUCO PG Trent Lincoln, and WVU transfer DJ Thomas, to name a few. With the addition of 7'0 Center Ryan Hunt, it will be interesting to see how the rotation works in the Center spot. We could see Hunt in the starting lineup, but most likely will see Bamgboye start.

Bamgboye Has the Tools to Be a Difference-Maker in the Big 12

If he can stay healthy, I expect Bamgboye to be one of the most talked-about additions in the conference this season. There is no doubt about it, he has the tools to be one of the most disruptive big men in the Big 12. If that happens, TCU's defense won't just improve; it could become a strength.