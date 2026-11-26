TCU’s Players Era 16 opener ended with an 84–71 win over No. 17 Miami on Tuesday. The Frogs will face Creighton in the semifinals on Thanksgiving at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Frogs earned their first ranked win of the season behind Micah Robinson’s 27 points. He made seven shots from the field and went 12-for-14 at the free-throw line.

TCU hit seven 3-pointers while holding Miami to four.

Brock Harding led the game with nine assists and committed only one turnover.

An overtime loss to Texas A&M was TCU’s only stumble before Las Vegas. The win over Miami moved the Frogs to 5–1.

Micah Robinson scored 27 points in TCU’s 84–71 win over No. 17 Miami at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas. | TCUBasketball on X

TCU Basketball at the Players Era 16

All tip times are Central. Subtract two hours for local time in Las Vegas.

How to Watch TCU vs. Creighton

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. CT (3:00 p.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Creighton beat defending national champion Michigan 99–73. The Wolverines looked anything but the defending champs, shooting 36% from the field and 26% from deep.

Give the Bluejays credit. They played lights out, hitting 16 threes. Wes Enis made eight of them and finished with 30 points. He’s the guard the Frogs will have to watch.

If TCU wins, it will face Baylor or Gonzaga in Friday’s T-Mobile Arena bracket final at 10 p.m. CT. Just imagine the Frogs facing the Bears in Las Vegas. It would be glorious.

Semifinal #2 - Baylor vs. No. 22 Gonzaga

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Baylor and Gonzaga meet in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA championship game, with a spot in the T-Mobile Arena bracket final on the line.

Baylor defeated No. 15 Alabama 68-63. Despite the score, the Bears controlled most of the game, as they never trailed.

Gonzaga dominated Kansas State 101-61. The Bulldogs made nineteen more shots than the Wildcats and had five players in double digits.

The semifinal winners meet in Friday’s T-Mobile Arena bracket final. The semifinal losers play for third place in that bracket.

Michelob Ultra Arena Winners Bracket Schedule

If TCU wins its bracket Friday, it will face the Michelob ULTRA Arena bracket winner for the Players Era 16 title Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

All tip times are Central. Subtract two hours for local time in Las Vegas.

Semifinal #1: No. 9 Tennessee vs. Iowa St.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Another Big 12 team advanced in this tournament; the Cyclones took on San Diego State, winning 81-68. Iowa State scored 41 and 40 points in each half, led by forward Tre Singleton’s 22 points. However, Iowa State’s defense was the story, forcing 18 turnovers and limiting San Diego State to six three-pointers.

Tennessee continues its hot start to its season, defeating Maryland 72-64. The Vols' senior guard Dai Dai Ames scored 24 points off the bench, almost a perfect night, hitting nine of his ten shots and making all four of his three-point attempts.

Semifinal #2: No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 13 St. John's

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. CT (6:00 PM in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN2 or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Louisville defeated No. 5 Texas Tech 72-64. The Cardinals had the toughest route to the final in this tournament, but they have a chance to advance to the final if they can defeat another top-15 opponent.

St. John’s beat Oregon 90–79. The Red Storm made just three 3-pointers on 11 attempts and still put up 90. They may be the toughest offense to stop in this tournament.

The winner from Semifinal #1 will face the winner of Semifinal #2 in the Michelob Ultra Arena Championship, while the losers will face each other in the 3rd-place match.

T-Mobile Arena Consolation Bracket Schedule

All tip times are Central. Subtract two hours for local time in Las Vegas.

Consolation #1: No. 17 Miami vs. Michigan

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN2 or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Consolation #2: No. 15 Alabama vs. Kansas State

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPNU or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

The winner from consolation #1 will face the winner of consolation #2 for fifth place, while the losers will face each other in the seventh-place match.

Michelob Ultra Consolation Bracket Schedule

Consolation #1: Maryland vs. San Diego State

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at noon CT (10 a.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Consolation #2: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPN2 or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Keep up with TCU basketball on TCU Horned Frogs On SI. KillerFrogs has been covering the Frogs since 1997, and you can talk hoops with us in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum as TCU makes its way through the Players Era 16.