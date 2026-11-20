TCU made 13 first-half 3-pointers and got a double-double from Brock Harding, but Texas A&M rallied for a 97–92 overtime win Thursday at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU men’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, falling 97–92 in overtime to Texas A&M at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 14 in the first half, but the Aggies erased the deficit and scored 16 points in overtime.

The loss dropped TCU to 4–1 and ended a five-game homestand that included a 76–64 win over Milwaukee. Texas A&M improved to 6–0 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Here are three takeaways from the game.

1. TCU’s 3-point shooting cooled after halftime

The Horned Frogs moved the ball well in the first half and found open looks for several shooters. Brock Harding, Micah Robinson, Gavin Sykes, Tanner Toolson and Xavier Edmonds all connected from deep during a 25–6 TCU run. The Frogs hit 13 of 23 attempts from 3-point range before halftime and took a 51–39 lead into the break.

Sykes' 4th three ball



TCU 78 - TAMU 77 | 3:52 2h#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/oZZOTsN1t5 — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) November 20, 2026

TCU made just one more 3-pointer the rest of the game and finished 14-of-34 from beyond the arc. The Frogs scored 30 points in the second half, while Texas A&M scored 42 to send the game to overtime tied at 81.

Harding finished with 18 points and 11 assists. Even with Harding creating shots, TCU struggled to find the rhythm that helped it build its first-half lead.

2. Texas A&M controlled the glass and the paint

Texas A&M outrebounded TCU 45–29, grabbed 12 offensive boards and outscored the Horned Frogs 38–24 in the paint. Edmonds led TCU with six rebounds, and Toolson added five. Four Aggies grabbed at least seven rebounds apiece.

TCU went 22-of-30 at the foul line, while Texas A&M went 10-of-18. Seven of the Aggies’ 10 makes came in overtime, when they went 7-of-10 to help close out the game.

3. PJ Haggerty led the comeback, and Jalen Shelley finished it

Haggerty made the most of his return to Schollmaier Arena. The former TCU guard scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven rebounds and seven assists. His jumper tied the game at 71 with 7:27 left in regulation.

Shelley scored eight of his 19 points in overtime. His second 3-pointer of the extra period broke an 87–87 tie and put Texas A&M ahead for good. With the Aggies clinging to a two-point lead in the final seconds, Shelley forced a turnover that took away TCU’s chance to tie or take the lead. Mackenzie Mgbako added 15 points, and Zach Clemence finished with 14.

Six Horned Frogs scored in double figures. Edmonds scored 16 behind Harding’s 18, Robinson and Sykes each had 14, and Toolson finished with 13. Robbie Avila scored 10 points in 34 minutes in his TCU debut.

The Horned Frogs next face Miami in the Players Era Championship on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

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