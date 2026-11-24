TCU men’s basketball gets its first ranked test of the season Tuesday in Las Vegas. The Horned Frogs (4-1) open the 2026 Players Era 16 against No. 17 Miami (5-1) at 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

All 16 teams will play at least three games. The two eight-team bracket winners get a fourth game, meeting for the Players Era 16 title on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Seven teams in the field are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25. Four Big 12 teams join TCU in Las Vegas: Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

ESPN’s broadcast schedule opens Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Las Vegas. Semifinals and consolation games follow on Thanksgiving, with bracket finals and placement games Friday.

Players Era 16 Schedule at T-Mobile Arena

All tip times are Central. Subtract two hours for local time in Las Vegas.

How to Watch TCU vs. No. 17 Miami

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. CT (noon in Las Vegas).

Watch on ESPNU or stream through ESPN with a participating TV provider.

Radio coverage is available through the Varsity Network and the Riff Ram app.

TCU’s win over Milwaukee showed what Xavier Edmonds can do on the glass. Miami is a different test: the Hurricanes have won four straight by at least 35 points and are holding teams to 33.3% shooting. The teams last met in 1957, when TCU won 82-59.

TCU gets Michigan or Creighton on Thanksgiving. A win sends the Frogs to the 5 p.m. CT semifinal on ESPN. A loss puts them in the 2:30 p.m. CT consolation game on ESPN2.

Creighton vs. Michigan

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m. CT.

TV/Streaming: ESPN

The defending national champion Wolverines have dropped two of their first five games. Vegas gives them a chance to shake off those early-season blues.

Creighton is 4-1, with a one-point win over Iowa and its only loss coming at Kansas State. Tuesday’s result determines which team lands on TCU’s side of the Thanksgiving schedule.

Baylor vs. No. 15 Alabama

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. CT.

TV and streaming on ESPN2.

Baylor’s only loss came against Texas. Alabama has won its first five games. This one could be an early March Madness preview.

The winner gets Gonzaga or Kansas State in Thursday’s other T-Mobile Arena semifinal. The losers meet in consolation play.

No. 22 Gonzaga vs. Kansas State

Tuesday, Nov. 24 (Wednesday on the East Coast)

Tipoff is at 11:30 p.m. CT (12:30 a.m. ET Wednesday).

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Mark Few’s Bulldogs enter as the ranked team. Kansas State is coming off an 80-70 home loss to Campbell after giving up 49 points in the second half.

If TCU wins its first two games, any of these four teams could be waiting in Friday’s T-Mobile Arena bracket final.

Players Era 16 Schedule at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 24 opening-round games at Mandalay Bay

No. 9 Tennessee vs. Maryland

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. CT.

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Tennessee comes in with one of the best wins of the young season. The Vols beat Michigan State 61-46 and are 5-0 heading into Las Vegas.

The winner gets San Diego State or Iowa State on Thanksgiving. The two losers will meet in consolation play.

San Diego State vs. Iowa State

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m. CT.

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

This is Iowa State’s first game in Las Vegas this week, and the Cyclones share a side of the bracket with Tennessee. A win could give them a shot at the No. 9 Vols on Thanksgiving.

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Louisville

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

TV/Streaming: ESPN

A prime-time matchup worthy of the slot. The Red Raiders have won five straight to open the season, while Louisville bounced back from a loss to Memphis by beating Stetson.

Oregon vs. No. 13 St. John’s

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. CT.

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Oregon started 3-0 under interim coach Tony Stubblefield after Dana Altman retired Oct. 7. The Ducks took their first loss against Oregon State, 82-71. St. John’s comes in 5-0.

TCU forward Xavier Edmonds entered the Players Era 16 averaging 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. | TCU Men's Basketball on X (@TCUBasketball)

TCU’s Path Through the Players Era 16 Bracket

The Frogs start with a tough Miami team and could be rewarded with a shot at the defending national champs. Michigan beat TCU 67-63 in Fort Worth last season. Either way, Creighton or Michigan awaits on Thanksgiving.

Win twice and the Frogs could see Alabama in Friday’s bracket final, though Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas State all have a say. Win that one, too, and TCU heads to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday for the championship.

TCU’s overtime loss showed where this tough path starts: on the glass. Texas A&M outrebounded the Frogs 45-29, and Miami is averaging 14.3 more rebounds per game than its opponents. TCU has enough scoring balance to make a run, with at least five players reaching double figures in every game so far. How the Frogs hold up on the boards could decide how far they go.

KillerFrogs forum members can weigh in on the matchup. Who do you want the Frogs to see on Thanksgiving? Stay connected with KillerFrogs for more TCU basketball coverage.