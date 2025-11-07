TCU Dominates NC A&T In Season Opener 82-43
TCU women's basketball continued the success from last season with a 82-43 win over NC A&T in the season opener. To no surprise, it was top transfers that shined for Mark Campbell's squad.
The Frogs started off a little slow for their standard, only up 17-10 after the first quarter, shooting 31.6 percent from the field and 1-11 from three-point range. Star Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles even had an unusual four first quarter turnovers.
Everything changed after they got the rust off where the lead grew into the eventual blowout. However, there were still some themes from the rotation and individual performances that may tell fans a lot from night one.
Coach Campbell and his staff came out with a starting five that consisted of Miles, Donovyn Hunter, Maddie Scherr, Marta Suarez, and Clara Silva. Campbell then stuck too a nine-player rotation for the majority of the game featuring a bench of Kennedy Basham, Veronica Sheffey, Taylor Bigby, and Clara Bielefeld.
Five Frogs scored in double figures: Marta Suarez (19), Donovyn Hunter (17), Olivia Miles (16), Clara Silva (13), and Taylor Bigby (10). The two biggest stories of the night however were the transfers of Suarez and Miles.
Suarez coming from University of California at Berkeley led TCU with 19 points. The 6-foot-3 forward was a threat at the stretch four position and showed just how lethal of an offensive threat she is from all areas of the court. This scoring is a theme that could very well continue.
Although Miles got off to a little big of a rocky start, the 5-foot-10 guard filled the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. As one of the most talented players in the country, she will likely continue to produce crazy statlines all season.
Maddie Scherr saw game action for the first time in two seasons after a back injury kept her out for all of last season. The rust seemed to show as she finished with zero points on the night, shooting 0-5 from the field, but it is an encouraging sign to see the 5-foot-10 Kentucky native be able to play 26 minutes in her first game back.
Up next, the No. 17 Frogs host Sam Houston in Schollmaier Arena this Sunday at 7 pm CT.
Postgame Interview
Mark Campbell
Marta Suarez, Olivia Miles, and Donovyn Hunter
