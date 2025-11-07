Killer Frogs

TCU Dominates NC A&T In Season Opener 82-43

The Frogs picked up the momentum from last season behind Marta Suarez and Olivia Miles.

Nicholas Girimonte

Donovyn Hunter shoots the ball for TCU against NC A&T on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
Donovyn Hunter shoots the ball for TCU against NC A&T on Thursday, November 6, 2025. / X: @tcuwbb
In this story:

TCU women's basketball continued the success from last season with a 82-43 win over NC A&T in the season opener. To no surprise, it was top transfers that shined for Mark Campbell's squad.

The Frogs started off a little slow for their standard, only up 17-10 after the first quarter, shooting 31.6 percent from the field and 1-11 from three-point range. Star Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles even had an unusual four first quarter turnovers.

Everything changed after they got the rust off where the lead grew into the eventual blowout. However, there were still some themes from the rotation and individual performances that may tell fans a lot from night one.

Coach Campbell and his staff came out with a starting five that consisted of Miles, Donovyn Hunter, Maddie Scherr, Marta Suarez, and Clara Silva. Campbell then stuck too a nine-player rotation for the majority of the game featuring a bench of Kennedy Basham, Veronica Sheffey, Taylor Bigby, and Clara Bielefeld.

Five Frogs scored in double figures: Marta Suarez (19), Donovyn Hunter (17), Olivia Miles (16), Clara Silva (13), and Taylor Bigby (10). The two biggest stories of the night however were the transfers of Suarez and Miles.

Suarez coming from University of California at Berkeley led TCU with 19 points. The 6-foot-3 forward was a threat at the stretch four position and showed just how lethal of an offensive threat she is from all areas of the court. This scoring is a theme that could very well continue.

Although Miles got off to a little big of a rocky start, the 5-foot-10 guard filled the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. As one of the most talented players in the country, she will likely continue to produce crazy statlines all season.

Maddie Scherr saw game action for the first time in two seasons after a back injury kept her out for all of last season. The rust seemed to show as she finished with zero points on the night, shooting 0-5 from the field, but it is an encouraging sign to see the 5-foot-10 Kentucky native be able to play 26 minutes in her first game back.

Up next, the No. 17 Frogs host Sam Houston in Schollmaier Arena this Sunday at 7 pm CT.

Postgame Interview

Mark Campbell

Marta Suarez, Olivia Miles, and Donovyn Hunter

Recommended Articles

feed

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. 

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball