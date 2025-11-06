Miles Adds To Preseason Awards List
Preseason honors continue rolling in for TCU women’s basketball guard Olivia Miles.
Miles made the “Wade Watch” list for the 2026 Wade Trophy and the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. Both awards honor the national player of the year; the Wade Trophy is presented annually by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), while the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
The Wade Trophy watch list features 15 players, including fellow Big 12 member Audi Crooks from Iowa State. Miles and Crooks won gold this summer at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup while representing USA Basketball.
Ann Meyers Drysdale watch list has 50 players and seven have Big 12 ties: Miles, Addy Brown (Iowa State), Crooks, Delaney Gibb (BYU), Jordan Harrison (West Virginia), Stailee Heard (Oklahoma State), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (Baylor).
Miles is now on four preseason watch lists, including Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year, the Wade Trophy, and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
Earlier this offseason, the Big 12 coaches tabbed Miles as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year and a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 Team member.
Miles transferred to TCU from Notre Dame during the spring. She spent three-and-a-half years in South Bend, made three WBCA All-American lists, and averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 assists, and six rebounds to go with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Entering this season, Miles is the only player with at least 25 career double-doubles and five triple-doubles. She has scored 1,400 career points, dished out 600 assists, and snagged 600 rebounds.
Miles and TCU will open the 2025-26 season today, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. against NC A&T.
About The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award
The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is named for the legedardy UCLA guard and was first presented in the 1987-88 season. It was formally named in Drysdale’s honor during the 2011-23 season. Meyers Drysdale played at UCLA from 1974-78, which predates the USBWA All-America selections, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.
About The Wade Trophy
Now in it’s 49th year, the Wade Trophy is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in women’s college basketball. It is named in honors of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade. Delta State won three consecutive national championships under Wade.