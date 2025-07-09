TCU Guard Olivia Miles One of Three Big 12 Athletes Announced As Venmo Brand Ambassadors
On Tuesday morning, Venmo/PayPal announced its partnership with the Big 12, and TCU guard Olivia Miles was among the three student-athlete brand ambassadors along with Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady.
The Big 12 and school-branded Venmo Debit Mastercards will allow students and fans from participating schools to access ticket giveaways and other events and perks. Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia will all have team-branded Venmo debit cards. The cards will be available for access beginning on August 11, with the physical cards scheduled to ship in September.
Miles, the Horned Frogs' prized possession out of the portal and former Notre Dame basketball star, decided to forgo the WNBA Draft and transfer to TCU in large part because of the financial opportunities that exist in the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.
"Partnering with Venmo allows me to take more ownership of my financial journey as a student-athlete," said Miles. "With the TCU Venmo Debit Card, I can spend my NIL earnings in so many ways – whether it's helping to cover travel to support my family, giving back to the community, or just handling everyday essentials like groceries and training meals. What makes this partnership even more special is being able to share what I've learned about the Venmo Debit Card benefits and financial responsibility to guide the next generation of student-athletes."
In 2024 with the Fighting Irish, Miles averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game, shooting 48.3% from the field, 40% from three-point range and 79% from the free throw line. She also added 5.6 rebounds per game, 5.8 assists per game and 1.4 steals per game. In 2023, Miles set career highs in both rebounds and assists per game with 7.3 and 6.9 respectively.
TCU's Olivia Miles - Venmo Ambassador
KillerFrogs.com talked to Olivia Miles on Tuesday afternoon, discussing her deal with Venmo and her decision to transfer to TCU.
Q: Olivia, how did you first get involved with PayPal?
A: I first got involved when I was in middle school, traveling a lot with basketball tournaments. I needed ways to buy Gatorade and snacks or whatever it may be, so I used it ever since I was young.
Q: What does it mean to be able to represent those national brands as well as a national brand like TCU?
A: I mean it's incredible. NIL has gifted us so many oppurtunities with this one being one of them. It's just incredible to partner with such a well known brand that does such great work in the communitiy and aligns with my beliefs and my values. Sam's a great ambassador as well so I'm excited to work with him?
Q: Has your usage of Venmo changed with this deal at all?
A: No, it's been pretty consistent. I use it at least a few times a week to do some transactions. With this deal they'll be sending a few of my NIL payments through Venmo so it will be cool to use it that way. I've never used it that way actually. I'm excited to learn a new way to use the system.
Q: They mentioned earlier today that there would be an app where athletes can moniter their NIL brand? Have you gotten any word on that?
A: I haven't but I do hear it's in the works. I'm excited for new developments like that and hopefully I can work with them on that a little bit.
Q: What does it mean to have an app like for the financial literacy of all student-athletes?
A: It's incredible. NIL can get very confusing especially when you're getting a lot of deals or you're trying to build your brand. Keeping up with it can be pretty tough so having an app where your brand is centralized will be really helpful for athletes to not get confused or lost and to keep their brand in one place.
Q: Women's basketball, especially recently, has been a sport where there have been a couple of teams at the top dominating. What gives TCU the potential to enter that realm, and how do you think TCU does that?
A: I think with the increase in NIL oppurtunites and revenue sharing, it allows the not traditional schools like TCU to compete with the traditionally big schools like UCONN and Tennessee or whoever it may be. So it kind of levels the playing field. It allows for schools to compete with whoever they want in this day in age.
Q: What have your first impressions been of Mark Campbell?
A: My first impressions were when I was younger in high school when he recruited me to Oregon. But my first impressions of him here are amazing. He was just with me in Chile when we won gold. He's a very supportive coach, father husband and he's a great role model for us. He empowers young women and I love that.
Q: This year, TCU is going to have three players that are 6-foot-7 or taller, making you guys the tallest group in the country. How easy does that make your job in terms of finding them and opening up the court?
A: As long as they can set screens and catch the ball, it's gonna make my job really, really easy. I'm excited to play with such great players. Mark did a great job recruiting players that make sense in our system and players that make sense with the players around us. You can't teach height. We're just excited to have such great targets on our team.
