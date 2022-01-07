TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference

"We have to get better."

TCU Men’s basketball held their press conference today before their conference opener against Baylor. For this part of the season, it has been tricky for the Horned Frogs. There was a COVID outbreak causing the team to cancel a game against Texas Southern, then postponing two conference games against Kansas and West Virginia.

After having a good start to the season, the team had to miss three games, and their first game back against the #1 team in the nation, Baylor. Coach Dixon reiterated over and over again that his team has to get better. He stated, “We have to have a certain number of players ready to go, but it doesn’t matter. We are going to be ready to go.”

Coach Dixon is definitely not bothered with the #1 team in the nation, Baylor, coming into town. He is not phased because he has coached a #1 team before, and he has beaten #1 teams before. He knows how good Baylor is, so he is ready for the challenge ahead as they are ready up for their first conference match-up.

Coach Dixon was asked did he see any teams out of the Big 12 surprise him this year. Based on the coaching rankings, Coach was pretty subtle to say that it’s a tough conference all around, and he didn’t expect any surprises because he knew what each team is capable of. doing The bottom line is you have to be good because not every team can be 9-9. So there will be a lot of close battles in the Big 12 this year.

With the 10 day quarantine for the team, it has been tough for coaches to work with players on certain things, but Coach Dixon stated, “ the bottom line is we have to get better. There is no option. There is no excuse. We have to get better.” So the coaching staff is doing as much as possible to make sure the players are doing okay. But it’s hard to improve when you cannot send them any workouts.

Hopefully, this all changes as the Horned Frogs were off to a good start. Then another variant of COVID tries to wreak havoc. Coach Dixon was adamant that hopefully, the doctors pass it to where you only have to test for COVID every 90 days.

TCU is 10-1 and has won its last seven games. The Horned Frogs will host No. 1 Baylor on Saturday at 4 p.m.

