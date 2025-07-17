TCU Men's Basketball All 2020s Team Selections

Killer Frogs

I picked the top three TCU teams based on the first half of this decade.

Nicholas Girimonte

Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) reacts with guard Damion Baugh (10) in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Now that we're midway through the 2020s, it is a great time to look back on the first half of the decade for TCU men's basketball, which included three NCAA Tournament appearances and featured some of the most talented players ever to play in Fort Worth.

Here are my picks for the All TCU 2020s Teams, based entirely on my opinion. These selections are based solely on each player's career at TCU, with no consideration given to what they did professionally or at another college.

Positions were also taken into account when building the teams, which made the process even more challenging. There are plenty of different ways to approach a list like this, and I would love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to share your own picks with me on X at @GirimonteNicky.

TCU Men's Basketball All-2020s First Team

  • PG Mike Miles Jr.
  • SG Damion Baugh
  • SF Desmond Bane
  • PF Emanuel Miller
  • C Kevin Samuel

TCU Men's Basketball All-2020s Second Team

  • PG Jameer Nelson Jr.
  • SG RJ Nembhard
  • SF Micah Peavy
  • PF Chuck O’Bannon Jr.
  • C Ernest Udeh Jr.

TCU Men's Basketball All-2020s Third Team

  • PG Noah Reynolds
  • SG Vasean Allette
  • SF Trey Tennyson
  • PF JaKobe Coles
  • C Eddie Lampkin Jr.

Just Missed (Hypothetical Fourth Team)

  • PG Shahada Wells
  • SG Avery Anderson III
  • SF Trazarien White
  • PF David Punch
  • C Xavier Cork

Embrace debate.

