TCU Men's Basketball Eliminated in Round One of Big 12 Tournament
Heading into the Big 12 tournament, TCU had lost four of their last five regular season games. They stumbled to the No. 9 seed and came up short against the 16th seed Colorado Buffaloes 69-67.
Many of TCU's losses can be attributed to extremely poor starts to both the first and second half. Tuesday was no different as the Frogs missed their first 13 shots. With 12:06 on the clock, Jace Posey hit a three-pointer for the first TCU field goal. Posey hit another three one minute later and somehow TCU found themselves trailing by three but Colorado responded to build a nine-point lead.
In the final 3:40, the Horned Frogs mounted a 12-2 run to take a one-point lead into the half. Trazarian White accounted for seven of those 12 points. However, that momentum was wiped away in the second half as the Buffaloes went on a 14-1 run of their own to lead 42-28.
Andrej Jakimovski was lethal from beyond the arc as he scored nine points during that run. He finished with a game high 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.
The Horned Frogs had to dig themselves out of another double digit hole and brought the deficit to two with a minute to go. With an opportunity to take the lead, Noah Reynolds missed a three-pointer and the Buffaloes knocked down their free throws to seal the game.
There was a massive difference at the free throw line as Colorado shot 18-24 (75%) while TCU shot a poor 10-20 (50%). Despite winning the rebounding battle, the Frogs just couldn't crawl back enough to win this one. Ernest Udeh Jr. was the leading rebounder with 11 while David Punch had eight.
It's an extremely disappointing end to this tournament for TCU. Following a win against Texas Tech, the Frogs were on the bubble and rumblings began for a March Madness bid. A couple weeks later, those hopes have withered away. Now, TCU must wait to see what their postseason plans will be.