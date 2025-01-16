TCU Men's Basketball Falls at Home to Utah
Fresh off a home win against BYU, the TCU Horned Frogs looked to pick up some momentum as Big 12 play kicks into full gear. In Schollmaier Arena, TCU was 9-0 heading into Wednesday's game but that streak came to an end as they lost 73-65 at the hands of Utah.
The Frogs never led this game. TCU was able to stay connected halfway through the first half as a layup from Vasean Allette made it 18-15. The Utes kept TCU at arms length and led 30-26 at the half. In the second half, Micah Robinson hit four consecutive free throws to cut the lead to six with seven minutes to go. Keanu Dawes scored six of their next 10 points and it was too much to overcome.
Despite the Utes shooting 19-29 (66%) from the free throw line, they knocked down eight straight to seal this one. TCU's free throw shooting woes continued as they shot 10-21(48%). It was an all out offensive struggle as they shot 38% from the field.
Vasean Allete was the leading scorer as he dropped 19 points on 9-24 shooting with nine boards and four assists. Noah Reynolds took a back seat in the scoring column but finished with 12 points on an efficient 5-9 from the field.
With the loss, TCU drops to 9-7 and 2-3 in conference play. They sit 10th in the Big 12. Allette said postgame he felt Utah played harder than TCU and wanted it more. Jamie Dixon said he was disappointed about the performance for both the players and fans. He pointed to a lack of continuity in practice with illness and there was a lack of ball pressure late in the game.
There will be some growing pains with this young team and we saw it on Wednesday. They'll have a few days to look over things before hitting the road on Sunday to take on No. 25 Baylor at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
