TCU Men's Basketball Hoping To Upset No. 11 BYU

The final game of TCU men’s basketball’s four-game gauntlet to begin conference competition has finally arrived. After taking down the rival Baylor Bears and then losing tough matchups with Kansas and No. 1 Arizona, the Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) will travel to Provo to face off against the formidable No. 11 BYU Cougars on Jan. 14.

To say that this is a “must-win” game would be malpractice, but it’s certainly a contest the Frogs want to come out on top in. While their wins over Florida, Wisconsin, and Baylor are doing a lot of heavy lifting right now, falling to 1-3 in Big 12 play is not a recipe for success.

To beat the Cougars (15-1, 3-0) will take a superhuman effort from Jamie Dixon’s squad. That might sound daunting, but it’s not something the Horned Frogs haven’t heard before. After all, this is the same program that’s been doubted for much of its existence. That then raises the necessary question: is it even possible? Let’s find out.

The Cougars Have an NBA Superstar in the Making

The key to taking down BYU starts and ends with limiting future top NBA draft pick AJ Dybantsa’s production. The 6-foot-8 freshman is averaging an otherworldly 22.9 points per game at the moment. That’s obviously mind-boggling, but what’s worse for TCU is that his scoring output has increased over the past month. Since Dec. 19, he’s put up 35, 33, 24, 23, and 20 points. Granted, some of that has been against subpar competition, but the idea still stands: Dybantsa, for all his excellent talents, is getting better.

The good news for the Horned Frogs is that they’ve already gained experience playing top-tier future NBA prospects when they faced Kansas last week. The bad news is that Darryn Peterson, even with a bum knee, still scored 32 points en route to a Jayhawks victory. Not great.

If TCU is able to slow Dybantsa down, it stands a much better chance of taking down the Cougars. Should Dybantsa continue to keep pace with his previous production, however, it’s hard to see a path for the Frogs to come away with the win.

A Top-Heavy Lineup

In addition to Dybantsa, TCU will need to be prepared to stop two other scorers: Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III. Saunders is second on the team in scoring at 19.4 points per game, while Wright III, a transfer from Baylor, is averaging 17.4 points per game. No other player on BYU averages more than eight per contest.

What does that mean for TCU? It shows that if those three, Dybantsa, Saunders, and Wright III, have an off night, and some of the Frogs’ scorers, like David Punch and Jayden Pierre, go bananas, then the upset is possible. Of course, that’s a big ask, and seeing as BYU has only lost one game this season, it will be hard to pull off.

Don’t count out TCU, though. Under Dixon, this program has consistently fought hard, especially when the odds seem stacked against it. But man, does it feel like it would take a miracle to pull this one off.

To see that potential miracle, tune in to ESPN2 at 10 p.m. CST on Jan. 14 to watch TCU take on No. 11 BYU at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

