TCU Men's Basketball Loses Heartbreaker to Baylor
The rivalry between TCU and Baylor in men's basketball has favored the road team. The last five matchups have been won by the road squad. That trend continued on Tuesday as Baylor pulled away with seconds remaining to knock off TCU 61-58.
The Horned Frogs trailed for majority of the first half but stayed within reach of the Bears. Trazarien White hit a shot to give TCU a brief 35-33 lead with 1:31 to go. The game was tied at 35 at halftime.
TCU's offense went completely cold in the second half. They shot 7-30 (23%) and 3-13 (23%) from beyond the arc. Things were looking bleak as Baylor grew a 56-45 lead with seven minutes to go. Desperate for a response, Micah Robinson hit a three pointer to jump start a 13-2 run.
After David Punch hit four big free throws, the Frogs trailed by two with 1:30 to go. With 23 seconds left, White drove to the basket and hit a shot in the paint to tie the game. A foul to give was committed by the Frogs and Baylor inbounded with eight seconds left.
Robert Wright got a step on Vasean Allette and a foul was committed with two seconds left. Wright knocked down both free throws and a full court pass for TCU came up short to end the game.
TCU did a good job on the glass winning the rebound battle by five and hauling in 20 offensive boards. Noah Reynolds led the Frogs with 16 points and four assists while White had 11 points and seven rebounds.
It was a tough loss for Jamie Dixon's squad. He said, "This is a game we had to win." He also mentioned the start at both halves put TCU in too big of a hole to comeback. They drop to 16-14 and 9-10 in conference play.
TCU will conclude the regular season on the road when they take on Colorado at 3:00 on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
