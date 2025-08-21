TCU Men's Basketball Nonconference Schedule Includes Florida, Michigan, and Notre Dame
TCU men’s basketball unveiled its 2025-26 non-conference schedule Tuesday, and unlike recent years marked by softer slates, this season’s lineup promises to be a true test.
There are five matchups that especially rise above the rest:
November 14: Michigan (home)
Projected to open the season inside the top 10, the Wolverines are likely the highest-ranked non-conference opponent to visit Schollmaier Arena in the Jamie Dixon era. The matchup closes out a home-and-home series after TCU fell 76-64 in Ann Arbor on November 15, 2024.
November 27: Florida (neutral)
The Gators, the reigning national champions, return with another loaded roster and are expected to be among the nation’s elite once again. On a neutral floor, this matchup shapes up as the toughest test on TCU’s non-conference slate, taking place in San Diego at the Rady’s Children’s Invitational during Feast Week.
November 28: Providence/Wisconsin (neutral)
Depending on the outcome against Florida, TCU will face either Providence or Wisconsin on Day Two of the Rady’s Children’s Invitational during Feast Week. While Wisconsin is more likely to enter as a Top 25 team, a potential matchup with Providence carries added intrigue with former Friar and current Horned Frog guard Jayden Pierre.
December 5: Notre Dame (home)
TCU’s matchup with Notre Dame marks the first leg of a home-and-home series that will shift to South Bend next season. The Fighting Irish may not have the same top-tier talent as some of the other opponents on this list, but they remain a formidable challenge, and a win would be a valuable resume boost for the Frogs.
December 7: North Texas (road)
This matchup is part of a two-game event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, which also features Texas Tech against LSU. North Texas presents a strong challenge, and with the game designated as a road contest, it stands as TCU’s only non-conference road test and a valuable opportunity to strengthen their resume.
TCU will host 18 home games this season, including 10 in non-conference play. If the Frogs can defend their home court and take care of business, they’ll be in strong position entering Big 12 play.
Game times, TV details, and the full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date. Coach Dixon's squad returns six players from last year while integrating seven newcomers.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Recommended Articles