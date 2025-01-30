TCU Men's Basketball Stumbles Against No. 22 Texas Tech
TCU came up short once again in Lubbock as they fell to No. 22 Texas Tech 71-57. A common thread in these losses has been the poor shooting. That continued on Wednesday as the Frogs shot 5-18 (27.8%) from beyond the arc and 12-22 (54%) from the free throw line.
The Horned Frogs were able to keep things close in the first half fueled by a strong performance from Malick Diallo. He finished with a career high eight points and hauled in six rebounds. TCU held a brief 39-38 lead in the second half but that was quickly erased by the Red Raiders.
Led by JT Toppin and Chance McMillan, Tech went on a 24-9 run to open up a double digit lead with six minutes to go. TCU went ice cold missing their final 10 shot attempts and the Red Raiders closed the game out at the free throw line. Toppin had a monster game leading the scoring with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Noah Reynolds finished with 14 points on 6-15 shooting and three assists. It was a frustrating outcome for a Frogs team that has now lost three consecutive games. They now sit at 10-10 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.
They will be back home this Sunday when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 3:00 on ESPN+ in the Schollmaier Arena.
