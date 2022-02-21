Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball Falls Again To #7 Baylor

TCU Men's Basketball Falls Again To #7 Baylor

The Frogs were swept by top-10 Baylor in Waco on Saturday to finish their season series.

© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Frogs were swept by top-10 Baylor in Waco on Saturday to finish their season series.

The Big 12 gauntlet continues for TCU men's basketball (16-8, 5-7). TCU traveled to Waco on Saturday and came up short against #7 Baylor, 72-62. Despite a sub-0.500 record in the conference, ESPN puts TCU in the NCAA Tournament per their bracketology.

The story of the Frogs' season so far has been: beat the teams you should, lose to the teams you should. That middling approach– while potentially good enough for postseason play– may leave a bad taste in the mouth of the program.

Sophomore guard Micah Peavy scored a career-high 16 points to lead TCU. He shot 4-of-5 from the free throw line and made 6-of-9 field goals in the losing effort.

While the scoreboard showed just a 10 point loss, the Frogs were down by 21 late in the contest when rotational players saw more time. They committed 15 turnovers and shot just 54.5% from the charity stripe. TCU also hit just two of 11 three point attempts on the afternoon.

Read More

Emanuel Miller added 16 points and Mike Miles scored 13 points. Eddie Lampkin was injured in the first half, limiting his second-half minutes to just four.

Baylor (22-5, 10-4) lived at the free throw line Saturday, attempting 29 shots and making 21 of them. Like many other TCU losses this year, turnovers and fouls were abundant.

TCU returns home Monday to host the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10). The game tips at 7:00 p.m. CT and can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

USATSI_17721846
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball Falls Again To #7 Baylor

By Brett Gibbons
45 seconds ago
05B3930B-BF8B-434A-8367-4D7BFECD3EF0
Mem'ries Sweet

Mem’ries Sweet: TCU Basketball vs. West Virginia is a Journey Down Memory Lane

By Barry Lewis
1 hour ago
Riley Cornelio pitched 5 1/3 innings in the Frogs' loss to Cal on Day Two of the 2022 MLB4 tournament.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Cal Wins with a Walk-off

By Barry Lewis
Feb 20, 2022
Marcelo Perez came out of the bullpen to pitch the 7th and 8th innings in TCU's winning season opener on February 18, 2022 in Scottsdale
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Frogs Win Season Opener in Dramatic Fashion

By Barry Lewis
Feb 19, 2022
@tcu men's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor

By Tyler Brown
Feb 19, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket past TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at Baylor

By Amric Fields
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Tech Sweeps Baylor

By Barry Lewis
Feb 18, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball Ranked No. 4 in Preseason Rankings

By Nicholas Howard
Feb 18, 2022