TCU Men's Basketball Falls Again To #7 Baylor

The Big 12 gauntlet continues for TCU men's basketball (16-8, 5-7). TCU traveled to Waco on Saturday and came up short against #7 Baylor, 72-62. Despite a sub-0.500 record in the conference, ESPN puts TCU in the NCAA Tournament per their bracketology.

The story of the Frogs' season so far has been: beat the teams you should, lose to the teams you should. That middling approach– while potentially good enough for postseason play– may leave a bad taste in the mouth of the program.

Sophomore guard Micah Peavy scored a career-high 16 points to lead TCU. He shot 4-of-5 from the free throw line and made 6-of-9 field goals in the losing effort.

While the scoreboard showed just a 10 point loss, the Frogs were down by 21 late in the contest when rotational players saw more time. They committed 15 turnovers and shot just 54.5% from the charity stripe. TCU also hit just two of 11 three point attempts on the afternoon.

Emanuel Miller added 16 points and Mike Miles scored 13 points. Eddie Lampkin was injured in the first half, limiting his second-half minutes to just four.

Baylor (22-5, 10-4) lived at the free throw line Saturday, attempting 29 shots and making 21 of them. Like many other TCU losses this year, turnovers and fouls were abundant.

TCU returns home Monday to host the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10). The game tips at 7:00 p.m. CT and can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

