Men's Basketball: TCU Lands Transfer Noah Reynolds
Green Bay transfer Noah Reynolds became the second guard transfer of the offseason to join TCU Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 195 pound combo guard averaged 20 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for Green Bay last season, earning Horizon League Newcomer of the Year. He played his first two seasons at Wyoming and will have one year of eligibility left.
Reynolds gives the Frogs another ball handler who is an elite scorer at all levels. After shooting 51.1% from the field and 34% from three last season, he joins Arizona State transfer Frankie Collins to make up TCU's backcourt.
Ranked as the No. 117 (No. 21 SG) transfer per 247Sports, Reynolds brings in both experience and the ability to play at any pace, two things the Frogs have needed.
With the starting backcourt now set, here is what the projected depth chart now looks like:
Starters
- PG Frankie Collins
- SG Noah Reynolds
- SF Jace Posey
- PF Isaiah Manning
- C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Bench
- G/F Micah Robinson
- F David Punch
- G/F Tyler Lundblade
- F/C Malick Diallo
- G Ashton Simmons
The Frogs still have three scholarship spots remaining, so expect them to still be active in the portal.
Over the past week, TCU hosted Saint Mary's forward Joshua Jefferson and Wyoming guard Brendan Wenzel.
Wenzel played with Reynolds at Wyoming for two years, so that is an interesting name to keep an eye on.
Regardless, Noah Reynolds is a great add for the Horned Frogs and will keep them as a Big 12 contender in the 2024-25 season.
