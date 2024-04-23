Men's Basketball: TCU Lands Wyoming Transfer Brendan Wenzel
TCU added their third transfer Wednesday in Wyoming's Brendan Wenzel.
Wenzel mainly serves the role as a knockdown 3-point shooter. The 6-foot-7 guard made 37.7% from long range last season, averaging 11.6 points for the Cowboys.
The San Antonio native gives the Frogs a bigger guard that can stretch the floor and boost the half court offensive game. He also gives TCU an efficient rebounder and will most likely play at the three spot in the lineup.
Wenzel had his redshirt freshman season at Utah before transferring to Wyoming for three seasons. He notably played two seasons on the Cowboys with new TCU guard Noah Reynolds, who was active in recruiting Wenzel.
The Frogs have now revamped their backcourt after losing Micah Peavy, Avery Anderson III, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Trevian Tennyson from last season.
Here is what the current TCU depth chart looks like:
Starters
PG Frankie Collins
SG Noah Reynolds
SF Brendan Wenzel
PF Isaiah Manning
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Bench
G Jace Posey
G/F Micah Robinson
F David Punch
G/F Tyler Lundblade
F/C Malick Diallo
G Ashton Simmons
Expect Jamie Dixon and staff to still remain active in the portal with two scholarship spots remaining.
Arkansas guard transfer Khalif Battle is currently visiting TCU, and the Frogs have been in touch with many others names thus far.
Adding another name or two to this TCU roster definitely makes them a threat for the 2024-25 season.
