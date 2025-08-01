TCU Fall Camp Update: Day One
The fall camp is officially underway for the TCU Horned Frogs, who are behind other teams because their first game is on Monday night rather than Saturday, which is when everyone else is scheduled to start.
Regardless, football is here in Cowtown, and I saw some things on the first day that I wanted to share with Frog fans.
There are some health updates, some players running with the first team who were not expected, and some quotes from the media availability that I will break down here and, most likely, every day of camp for TCU fans.
Health Update
Perhaps the biggest news of the day was that Paul Oyewale was a full participant in practice this morning and not only looked healthy but big. He put on extra pounds of muscle and looks like a dominant force on the defensive line to complement Devean Deal on the opposite side.
After practice, players who spoke with the media also raved about getting Oyewale back. I asked safety Bud Clark what it means for him, and he emphatically hit the desk while saying:
"I love Paul."
He continued by saying that he makes them better at every level of defense. For Andy Avalos, getting Paul back healthy and continuing to have him healthy will be massive for taking the next step in limiting opposing offenses' running attacks.
Depth Chart Updates
While we were limited in what we could see during the team periods of practice today, I did get a look at the starting offensive line, which consisted of Ryan Hughes (LT), Cade Bennett (LG), Coltin Deery (C), Carson Bruno (RG), and Ben Taylor-Whitfield (RT).
Sonny Dykes would say after practice, when speaking to the media, that 10-12 people were fighting for all five spots on the offensive line, but I believe that group listed above will be who starts in the first game of the season against North Carolina.
Bennett missed all of last season with an injury, and Bruno played through the season with an injury, dipping his production levels. However, with both back and healthy, they should be great for the running game. Josh Hoover has spoken highly of his relationship with Coltin Deery, and he provides stability and leadership for the whole group.
Ryan Hughes has been highly regarded by the entire coaching staff since last season, when he rotated in and continued that streak into spring practices.
While no pads are on, and it's tough to grasp where the offensive line group will be in two weeks, those five seem to be the best fit as they go into the season.