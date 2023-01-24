TCU Men's Basketball:  How To Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

Hello!

SI here, the man who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes basketball. So they tell me. Regarding the TCU vs. Oklahoma game on Tuesday, here is the relevant information:

Tipoff is at 7:00 pm at Schollmaier Arena, in our own Fort

The game can be viewed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and King McClure.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Brian Estridge and John Denton or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

Irony guides all things in life. I, ever the optimist, who has always and exclusively claimed to know one thing about sports--that TCU always wins--predicted we were screwed, and those ironic gods put me back in my place.

TCU is coming off a stellar win against #2 Kansas and will be hosting Oklahoma on our own court.

This is quickly proving one of TCU's most remarkable seasons in recent memory. As of now, our boys can boast 15 victories against a mere 4 losses, 3 of which were determined by 5 points or less. In other words, TCU is 2 goals in 3 games from being a 18-1 team.

That's the good news and it portends well for our game against Oklahoma.

What does not portend nearly as well is that Oklahoma, though unranked, can say something very similar. Against Texas they lost by 1 point (we lost to Texas by 4). Against Iowa State they lost by 3 (we lost by 2). Against Baylor they lost by 2. We won by 1.

The point is that while Oklahoma does not appear to be our equal, as with Iowa State in football, they are fully capable of an upset. So long as our ranine hoppers stay focused and vigilant, though still confident, they should be well placed to deliver the win.

Go Frogs!

