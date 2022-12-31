Skip to main content

TCU Men's Basketball:  How To Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

TCU begins conference play against Texas Tech at 11:00 am on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Hello! 

SI here, the guy who knows nothing, giving you everything you need to know about TCU sports.  And that includes basketball, evidently.  Here is the relevant information about the TCU/Texas Tech basketball game: 

The competition begins at 11:00 am, at Schollmaier Arena. 

It can be viewed on ESPNU with David Saltzman and King McClure.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Jeff Williams and Colin Boddicker or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.  

And, finally, they can join the KillerFrog Fan Forum (if they really wish to do so) for live updates. 

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative. 

Here we are, another year, and this is the first conference game of the basketball season. 

Granting I know nothing about sports, and even less than that about basketball (I like to quote my main man, Martin Scorsese, when it comes to sports:  anything with a ball?  No good), I'm here to say:  TCU wins.  Why? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Well, look at the stats thus far.   Arkansas-Pine Bluff?  We won.  Lamar?  Ditto.  ULM.   California.  (#25) Iowa.  Providence.  Jackson State.  SMU.  Mississippi Valley State.  Utah.  Central Arkansas.     

But, more importantly, look at the scores.  One will notice, at a cursory glance, the numbers become more purple by the game.  Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff we narrowly won (73-72); against Northwestern State we just as narrowly lost (63-64).  Cut ahead to Mississippi Valley State, where we won (88-43), and Central Arkansas, where we won by considerably more (103-57). 

Meanwhile, there is the only competition that matters:  Texas Tech. 

They're damned good.  But they have lost.  Twice.  They lost against (No. 10) Creighton (65-76), and Ohio State (73-80). 

Now, I don't know much, but I know that two losses is more than one.  And I know that 18 collective points lost is more than 1. 

In the words of John Keats:  beauty is truth, truth beauty, and that's all ye need to know on earth and all ye need to know.  

Go Frogs!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

TCU Football
Football

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Michigan (The Bigger One)

By Tyler Brown
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) answers questions from the press during Vrbo Fiesta Bowl media day at Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 29, 2022.
Football

Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis
The TCU Horned Frogs football team arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, ahead of their College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.
Football

Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

By Barry Lewis
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 5: Frogs Back In Rankings
Basketball

Men's Basketball: TCU Opens Conference Play Against Texas Tech

By Tori Couch
FlMM7fnWAAkEaxL
Basketball

Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Basketball Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
Coaches with Fiesta Trophy
Football

Harbaugh and Dykes Discuss how both of their fathers coached football on the eve of Fiesta Bowl

By Derek Lytle
Dec 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward JaKobe Coles (21) and Central Arkansas Bears guard Camren Hunter (23) go for the ball during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Get Largest Win in Dixon Era

By Barry Lewis
FkwTOiaXoAAz0SH
Football

Know Your Foe: Michigan Football Players to Watch Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl

By Nathan Cross