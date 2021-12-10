TCU Men's Basketball Wins Pac-12 Showdown Against Utah

TCU (7-1) scored a big 76-62 win over Pac-12 opponent Utah (6-3) on Wednesday night at Dickies Arena. The two teams were pit against each other as a part of the Simmons Bank Showdown, which featured TCU and Texas A&M last season.

Mike Miles Jr. finished with a career-high 28 points to lead the Horned Frogs. He shot 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, collected a team-high eight rebounds, and dished four assists. It's his third 20-point outing of the season.

Defense paved the way for the Frogs, who held Utah to their season-low in points. However, it didn't appear to be going that way out of the gate. The Utes jumped out to an 11-5 lead, which TCU was able to overcome to knot the game at 22. The Frogs went on an 11-0 run and never looked back.

When the final horn sounded, TCU held Utah to a paltry 3-of-20 shooting from three (15%).

JaKobe Coles scored a season-high 10 points, all of which came in the second half for TCU. He also set career marks in rebounds (seven), assists (four), and minutes played (23).

As a team, TCU outrebounded yet another opponent, with the Frogs having won the glass battle in six of their eight games this season (6-0 in such games). They also took remarkable care of the basketball, committing a season-low six turnovers.

Next up for the Horned Frogs is the Texas A&M Aggies (8-1). TCU will travel to the Toyota Center in Houston to participate in The Battleground 2k21, which will be broadcast on Saturday, December 11 at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Battleground 2k is a series of basketball events held in order to raise money for charity. This year, Texas A&M, TCU, Sam Houston State, and UTSA will compete in a series that raises money for the Athletes Against Abuse Initiative.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!