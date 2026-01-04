TCU’s Baylor Breakthrough Signals Bigger Possibilities

As the TCU men’s basketball team walked off the court after its 69-63 win over the Baylor Bears on Jan. 3, the Horned Frog faithful who filled Schollmaier Arena showered the victorious with raucous praise. It was well deserved, because while a triumph over the rival Bears is something that’s always welcome within the walls of “Fort Dixon,” this one in particular held special significance.

TCU, for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020, had beaten Baylor at home. For years, the Horned Frogs had been confined to taking down the Bears in Waco, only to fail spectacularly once the enemy arrived at the gates of Fort Worth. But as both teams exited the court, the TCU fans who filled Schollmaier Arena seemed to echo the same sentiment: “Not this time.”

“We knew we had to start out conference play with a win,” TCU guard Brock Harding said after the game. “Every game you play in the Big 12, it’s a gauntlet, so you gotta be ready to go every single night.”

For Harding and the Frogs, that was certainly the case against the Bears.

The Road Ahead Is Not Easy

Nov 28, 2025; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Big 12 is one of, if not the most well-rounded conferences in all of college basketball. With historic power programs like Kansas and Arizona, as well as other formidable squads like Houston, BYU, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas Tech and so many others, navigating through the conference schedule unscathed is almost impossible.

That’s particularly true for a team such as TCU, which hasn’t historically been able to go pound-for-pound with the best of the best. After all, it just takes one glance at the Horned Frogs’ schedule to open conference play exudes why Harding’s sentiment surrounding starting out Big 12 competition on the right foot is so important.

On Jan. 6, TCU travels to Lawrence to play No. 17 Kansas in what’s always a tough environment. Then the No. 1 team in the land, the Arizona Wildcats, grace the floor of Schollmaier Arena on Jan. 10. After that, the Horned Frogs will travel out west to face No. 10 BYU, which is armed with future NBA talents like AJ Dybantsa, on Jan. 14 and Utah on Jan. 17. Other tough bouts on the schedule include a trip to Waco on Jan. 24, a battle with No. 8 Houston on Jan. 28, and games versus No. 3 Iowa State and No. 15 Texas Tech on Feb. 10 and March 3, respectively.

Can TCU Compete in the Big 12?

Nov 28, 2025; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon calls a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say that success won’t come easy for Jamie Dixon’s team, but if its performance against Baylor is any indication of how this season will go, then perhaps the Horned Frogs could be in line to shock the college basketball universe and go toe-to-toe with some of the beasts of the Big 12. After all, TCU performed quite well in nonconference competition, with the loss to New Orleans being the glaring exception.

So, while it’s definitely not a certainty that TCU will be a tournament team come season’s end, one can ascertain from the win versus the Bears that the Horned Frogs will be a team that will always be ready for the fight, despite what some might call impossible odds. And at the end of the day, that's all one can really ask for.

