TCU's Frankie Collins Ruled Out for the 2024-25 Season With Foot Injury
TCU men's basketball took a huge hit announced Friday.
Starting point guard Frankie Collins will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to a stress fracture in his left foot.
The injury was suffered in TCU's loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday.
Collins leads the Frogs in points (11.2 ppg), assists (4.4 apg) and steals (1.9 spg).
The Arizona State transfer will now have an injury redshirt year of eligibility that he could use to return to Fort Worth next season.
Expect Old Dominion transfer Vasean Allette to now start in the TCU backcourt alongside Noah Reynolds in replace of Collins.
I would not expect the redshirts lifted off RJ Jones and Ashton Simmons, so look for the minutes of young players like Micah Robinson and Jace Posey to increase to help fill this void.
This is an extremely tough blow for a TCU team that had already been struggling, so focusing on the development of younger players will be very exciting to see for this squad.
