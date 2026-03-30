Michigan vs. Arizona Opening Odds, Preview for March Madness Final Four

The Michigan Wolverines and Arizona Wildcats are the two best teams left in the NCAA Tournament, but they now have to face each other in the Final Four on Saturday.

Both teams entered the tournament as 1-seeds, and they've dominated their way through the bracket. They've both won by double-digit points in all four of their games so far. Whoever wins this game is going to be a significant favorite against UConn and Illinois, which will be facing each other on the other side of the bracket.

Let's dive into the opening odds for this Big Ten vs. Big 12 showdown.

Michigan vs. Arizona Opening Odds for Sweet 16

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -1.5 (-112)

Arizona +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Michigan -128

Arizona +106

Total

OVER 157.5 (-110)

UNDER 157.5 (-110)

Michigan is a slight favorite to win this game at -128, an implied probability of 56.14% of advancing to the National Championship.

Michigan vs. Arizona Preview

Both these squads are near-perfect teams, losing a combined five games all season between the two of them. Michigan's losses came at the hands of Wisconsin, Duke, and Purdue, while Arizona's losses came against Kansas and Texas Tech in back-to-back games on February 14 and February 18.

These two teams also occupy the top two spots in KenPom's latest net ratings.

Michigan ranks sixth in effective field goal percentage and eighth in defensive efficiency, while Arizona ranks 35th and sixth in those two metrics. It's important to note that the Wildcats rank 15th in effective possession ratio while Michigan ranks 162nd.

One thing to keep an eye on is turnovers. Michigan ranks in the bottom half of the country in both turnovers per possession and opponent turnovers per possession, which has led to them ranking 215th in the country in extra scoring chances per game at -0.6. Arizona has a significant advantage in the turnover department, ranking 30th in extra scoring chances per game at +3.4. If this game comes down to the wire, that has the potential to be the difference-maker.

This game has all the makings of an instant classic.

Michigan is the betting favorite to win the National Championship at +150, while Arizona's odds are set at +185.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!