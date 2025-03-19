TCU's Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince Both Earn All-American Honors
Two Horned Frogs earned the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and The Associated Press All-American honors Wednesday.
Hailey Van Lith was named Third Team All-American, joining Iowa State's Audi Crooks as the only other Big 12 player to be named to an All-American team on both the USBWA and AP teams. Adding to her three seasons at Louisville, that is now four times HVL has earned All-American honors.
The 5-foot-9 guard was also named Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds on the season. HVL is just four assists away from breaking TCU's all time single-season assist record.
Sedona Prince was named an All-American Honorable Mention on both the USBWA and AP teams, making TCU the only Big 12 team to have two All-Americans on their team. The 6-foot-7 center averaged 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks on the season.
TCU was awarded a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament last Sunday. The Frogs will host No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson Friday in Schollmaier Arena. With a win, they would play the winner of No. 7 Louisville and No. 10 Nebraska.
Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince solidified themselves even more as one of the best duos in college basketball with this honor, and will look to be the drivers of a March Madness run for the Frogs.
They are the fourth and fifth All-Americans in program history. TCU last produced an All-American in 2010, when Helena Sverrisdottir garnered honorable mention recognition from the AP and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
