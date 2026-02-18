Can Houston Upend TCU Women's Basketball's Big 12 Title Hopes?

Sometimes panicking is the wrong choice. Actually, most of the time it’s probably irrational. That was especially the case after the TCU women’s basketball team lost three of its last six games a couple of weeks ago, all of which were by two points or fewer. But now that’s all in the past, and after the Horned Frogs took down two ranked opponents in Baylor and West Virginia, everything seems right in the world.

Now TCU has its sights set on its final four games of the campaign, starting tonight against the flailing Houston Cougars. Houston, a school that TCU handily took care of by a score of 90-45 — the most lopsided Big 12 result for TCU this season — is entering the contest a little wounded, to say the least. The Cougars have only been able to notch seven wins during the 2025-26 season, with just one being a conference victory. In other words, not a lot of things have gone right for Houston’s women’s basketball team this year.

That unfortunate fact just makes it all the more important that TCU finds a way to take care of business. Because while Houston might be completely drowning, there’s nothing more dangerous than a wounded animal that’s backed into a corner. The Cougars will do anything to spoil TCU’s quest for its second consecutive regular-season Big 12 title. Can TCU make sure that doesn’t happen?

Can Houston Put Up Any Resistance to TCU?

Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Jadyn Wooten (6) gestures beside Houston Cougars guard Briana Peguero (1) after making a basket during a women's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Oklahoma State won 83-52. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The short answer to the above question is absolutely yes. While TCU has to make the trek down to Houston for this matchup, the simple fact that it won by 45 points the last time these two teams met is enough to suggest this game should be a cakewalk. The duo of Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez ran circles around the Houston defense in that game, and it’s expected that they’ll do the same once more.

Kierra Merchant (9.6 points per game), Briana Peguero (9.3), and TK Pitts (9.1) are the three leading scorers for the Cougars. But even if one or perhaps two of those players have a good night versus TCU, it still probably won’t be enough. Miles’ and Suarez’s production alone could’ve beaten Houston last time out — who’s to say that can’t happen again?

Of course, there’s always the chance that Houston plays with its hair on fire and has an amazing evening. It’s unlikely, though. This TCU team is so exceptional and so much more talented than the Cougars that any sort of upset would be the most shocking result this college basketball season. And that’s not hyperbolic.

TCU’s matchup with Houston is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CST at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

