Olivia Miles left another mark on the TCU women’s basketball record books earlier this week.

Miles earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Monday for a conference-leading third time during the 2025-26 season. Only Miles and former TCU All-American center Sedona Prince have won the award three times in a single season.

The New Jersey native averaged 28 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists in the No. 17-ranked Horned Frogs’ games against Houston and Colorado last Wednesday and Sunday respectively. Miles made 50% of her shots from 3-point range (5-of-10) and shot 65% overall from the field (20-of-31).

Miles scored a career-high 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting in the 80-79 loss at Colorado while putting up 14 points in the third quarter. A 22-point second-half effort helped TCU erase an 11-point deficit.

The Houston game featured a game-high 25 points from Miles as the Horned Frogs posted a 90-45 win, the largest margin of victory in a Big 12 game in program history.

In addition to the Big 12 weekly honor, Miles was named to the Wooden Award late midseason top 20 list this week. The award is given out annually to the best college basketball player in the country. The Big 12 had another representative on the list with Iowa State center Audi Crooks, one of the top three scorers in the nation (25.9 points per game).

Consensus national player of the year candidate



Congrats to @oliviamiles06 on earning late midseason consideration for the Wooden Award for the third time in her career!#GoFrogs | @WoodenAward pic.twitter.com/JPISeVvZIC — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) February 10, 2026

These two honors are just the latest in a long list for Miles, who also made the Nancy Lieberman Award midseason top 10 list last week. The Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women’s college basketball.

Miles has led TCU in scoring 11 straight times and in 11 of 12 Big 12 games. The Colorado game marks the 10th time Miles has scored at least 20 points in her last 14 starts. She also became the first TCU women’s basketball player to score in double figures 25 consecutive times to open a season.

Since Big 12 play started, Miles has paced all guards in scoring average at 21 points per game. She is averaging a career-best 19.7 points per game for the season alongside 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Up Next

Miles and the Horned Frogs (21-4 overall, 9-3 Big 12) will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 12 against No. 12 Baylor (21-4, 10-2) inside Foster Pavillion in Waco. A TCU win could create a four-way tie for first place in the conference standings. The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.

Recommend Links

Powered by KillerFrogs.com