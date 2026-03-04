TCU Stuns No. 10 Texas Tech in Lubbock, Strengthens March Madness Resume

TCU picked up one of its biggest wins of the season Tuesday night, defeating No. 10 Texas Tech 73-65 in Lubbock.

The Horned Frogs entered the game squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season against a top-10 Big 12 rival.

The road victory could prove crucial for the Horned Frogs as they continue their push toward an NCAA berth. Winning in Lubbock is never easy, and doing so against a top-10 opponent gives TCU a major boost to its postseason resume.

Xavier Leads the Way With Double-Double

Xavier Edmonds led the way for the Horned Frogs with 20 points and 12 rebounds, recording his 10th double-double of the season. No player on the team has more double-doubles this year, and the junior forward once again delivered when TCU needed it most.

Late in the game, Edmonds provided the decisive moment.

Edmond's put-back bucket with 31 seconds remaining pushed the Horned Frogs' lead to 71-65, essentially sealing the road win in West Texas.

Micah Robinson and Jayden Pierre also turned in strong performances. Robinson finished with 15 points while Pierre added 14, stepping up as David Punch, TCU's leading scorer, was limited to just six points due to foul trouble.

Red Raiders Get Strong Performance From Key Contributors

Texas Tech was led by three players who finished in double figures: Donovan Atwell, Jaylen Petty, and Christian Anderson.

Atwell led the Red Raiders with 19 points and knocked down five three-pointers, extending his single-season school record to 115 made threes.

Freshman Jaylen Petty also turned in one of his best performances of the season, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Christian Anderson, one of Texas Tech's primary offensive weapons, finished with 11 points and nine assists.

Despite those efforts, the Red Raiders could not overcome TCU's defense and timely scoring down the stretch.

Horned Frogs Reach Historic Milestone Under Jamie Dixon

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland had high praise for the Horned Frogs after the game.

"The Frogs belong in the same defensive conversation as some of the most difficult opponents Texas Tech has faced," McCasland said. He specifically pointed to TCU's "size around the rim" and said the "effort of their guards is unmatched."

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon points in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The victory marked an important milestone for Jamie Dixon's program

TCU now has 10 conference wins, the most the program has recorded since joining the Big 12. With one game remaining in the regular season, the Horned Frogs have already secured their first winning record in Big 12 Play.

It also represents the most conference wins the Horned Frogs have recorded in any league in program history.

That accomplishment is especially impressive considering how the season began. TCU opened the year with a loss to New Orleans and later lost starting center Malick Diallo to a season-ending injury.

Despite those setbacks, the Horned Frogs battled through adversity and have put together one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Are the Horned Frogs a Lock for March Madness?

The answer is still uncertain, but TCU has clearly strengthened its case.

Before this win, many bracketology projections had TCU comfortably in the field as a No. 10 seed. Some analysts believed the Horned Frogs needed just one more quality win to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Not only did TCU earn that win, but it came against a Quad 1 opponent and a top-10 team on the road, one of the most valuable resume boosters a bubble team can get.

Some projections now place the Horned Frogs as high as an 8 or 9 seed heading into the final stretch of the season.

With momentum on their side and postseason play approaching, TCU has shown it can compete with anyone and appears well-positioned for a return to the NCAA Tournament.

What's Next

TCU will return home to face Cincinnati in its regular-season finale before turning its attention to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

The Horned Frogs could further strengthen their resume with another win before postseason play begins.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, will look to bounce back in its final regular-season game on the road against BYU.

Join the Discussion on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum

What did you think of TCU's big road win over No. 10 Texas Tech? Are the Horned Frogs now safely in the NCAA Tournament field, or do you think they still have work to do in the Big 12 Tournament?