TCU WBB: Horned Frogs Add Notre Dame's Miles, A&M's Parker, and Kentucky's Silva Through Portal
Transfer portal season is in full swing and TCU women’s basketball has already added three transfers off the momentum of the program's first Elite Eight appearance.
Former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles headlines the group, with news breaking on Tuesday about her commitment to TCU. Notre Dame and Miles faced TCU twice this season and lost both times, most recently in the Sweet Sixteen when Miles scored 10 points and had 3 assists.
Other portal additions include guard Taliyah Parker out of Texas A&M and former Kentucky center Clara Silva who committed last week.
Olivia Miles, Guard - Transfer from Notre Dame
Miles played three and a half seasons at Notre Dame, enrolling a semester early in January 2021. She sat out the 2023-24 season due to an ACL injury suffered at the end of the previous season. An All-American and First Team All-ACC honoree, Miles elected to forgo the WNBA draft and use her final year of college eligibility.
Miles started 34 games last season and averaged 15.4 points (on 48.3% shooting, including 40.6% from 3), 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals.
Taliyah Parker, Guard - Transfer from Texas A&M
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in her freshman campaign. From Grand Prairie, Parker was a four-star prospect out of high school in the Class of 2024. She was rated as the No. 6 player in Texas and No. 60 in the nation by espnW HoopGurlz.
Since the first day the transfer portal opened, Mark Campbell and staff have been in contact with Parker and made a top priority from the start. As a taller guard, the former Aggie could see time as a small forward and skilled wing in TCU's rotation.
Clara Silva, Center - Transfer from Kentucky
Silva brings height to TCU’s backcourt at 6-7 and is a strong candidate to replace All-American center Sedona Prince. The Horned Frogs will also have two freshmen on next season’s roster with considerable height: Sarah Portlock, 6-8 (Australia) and Emily Hunter, 6-7 (Nolensville, Tennessee).
Silva, a Portugal native, appeared in 31 games for the Wildcats, averaged 12 minutes, 4 points and 2.6 rebounds and shot 56% from the field. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Nov. 12 following a combined 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 blocks and four assists in games against USC Upstate and Northern Kentucky.
With these additions, the Horned Frogs have 11 players on the 2025-26 roster. Replacing last season’s “Big 3” of Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner and Sedona Prince will not be easy as they accounted for 64% of TCU’s scoring, but Miles, Silva, Parker and returning guards Donovyn Hunter, Taylor Bigby and Maddie Scherr give the Horned Frogs plenty of options to build around.
Expect more portal additions as TCU looks to reload and become a staple among the top programs in women’s college basketball. Two names to watch are Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson and Cal forward Marta Suárez in the coming days.
Current Projected Roster
Guards
- Donovyn Hunter*
- Taylor Bigby*
- Maddie Scherr*
- Ella Hamlin*
- Taliyah Parker (Texas A&M)
- Olivia Miles (Notre Dame)
- Clara Bielefeld (Freshman)
Forward/Center
- Aaliyah Roberson*
- Clara Silva (Kentucky)
- Sarah Portlock (Freshman)
- Emily Hunter (Freshman)
*Returner from 2024-25 squad
