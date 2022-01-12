TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. Kansas

TCU women’s basketball erased an early 15-point deficit, and despite tying the game late, the Horned Frogs dropped its Big 12 Conference home game to the Kansas Jayhawks 78-72 Monday evening at Schollmaier Arena.

Senior Okako Adika scored a season-high 27 points and graduate senior Lauren Heard added 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Horned Frogs (4-7, 0-2) was forced to play catch-up all night against the Jayhawks (10-2, 1-1).

TCU opened the game with a new starting line-up consisting of: Okako Adika, Aja Holmes, Tavy Diggs, Lauren Heard and Yummy Morris. The Horned Frogs fell to 15-8 all-time against Kansas, which includes an 8-2 mark in games played against the Jayhawks at home. The Jayhawks defeated the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth for the first time since Feb. 13, 2013.

Adika scored a season-best 27 points, notching her first-career 20-point game with the Horned Frogs and just the second 20-point effort of her career. It was her first 20-point game since scoring a career-high 29 points against Providence back on Dec. 5, 2020, as a player at Butler. Heard finished with 16 points on the night. She moved past Helena Sverrisdottir and now ranks No. 3 all-time with 1,766 career points.

It was a tale of two different quarters for the Horned Frogs in the first half, trailing 22-9 after the first period, but then storming back to outscore the Jayhawks 21-13 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to just five points – down 35-30 at the break.

TCU trailed by as many as 15 points, down 24-9 in the first moments of the second quarter, but after getting back within five points at the break, the Horned Frogs finally pulled even with the Jayhawks, 45-45, with a jumper from Michelle Berry at the 4:05 mark of the third quarter. KU closed the quarter with an 11-4 run and led 58-50 heading into the fourth quarter.

With less than three minutes to play, KU pushed its lead to 12 points with a score of 75-63, but TCU countered with a 9-0 run to get back within three points and trailed 75-72 with 32 seconds to play. The Horned Frogs were forced to foul and then couldn’t get another bucket to fall at the other end of the court. KU closed the game draining 3-of-4 free throws and escaping Schollmaier Arena with the six-point victory.

Post game Coach Raegan Pebley stated how she is proud of the team. How they kept fighting back to try to get a win. "It was better team basketball, we have to keep pying attention to details and stay locked in."

Coach was also proud of Coco Adika's performance as she stated, "It was ood to see her get aggressive again, she had the potential to score. She can be a great scorer for us. She has to keep that switch on."

Coach also talked about the resilience of Lauren Heard, and how she had a bounce back where she had two bad previous scoring games. Coach knows Lauren's is going to do whatever it takes for the team.

TCU had some rhythm going as they had big win upset win over Texas A&M. Then Covid strikes them. Its like they are trying to find it again as they had a close lose to Kansas. Coach Pebley stated, "We are getting back on track, we have to find a way to convert it to wins."

TCU will have a quick turnaround, hosting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Big 12 play this Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

