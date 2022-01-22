Skip to main content
TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. #15 Texas

After Aja Holmes' game-winning 3, The Horned Frogs are set to take on the Longhorns.

@tcu women's basketball twitter

The TCU women’s basketball team will host #15-ranked Texas in Big 12 Conference play this Saturday, Jan. 22, at Schollmaier Arena. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Longhorns is set for 1 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Despite leading for a total of just 9:47 against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Wednesday, the only lead that mattered was the one where sophomore Aja Holmes drained what ended up being a game-winning three-pointer with 0:00.4 seconds left showing on the clock. TCU wrapped up the game leading a total of 9:48, compared to Texas Tech leading for 24:16.

TCU registered a one-point win for the second time overall (64-63 vs. Oklahoma State) this season and for the second time in the last three games. This marks the first time in school history that the Horned Frogs have notched multiple one-point wins in the same season.

With a start against Texas, super senior Lauren Heard will tie Kianna Ray for eighth all-time with 109 career starts. Heard heads into Saturday’s game having started in 108 of 139 career games played. Her 139 games played are already a school record, having surpassed both Adeola Akomolafe and Adrianne Ross’ total of 135 games played.

TCU limited Texas Tech to just 50 points on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs are 3-0 this season when limiting opposing teams to 50 points or less. TCU is 30-0 under head coach Raegan Pebley when limiting opponents to 50 points or less.

The Longhorns come in as the #15 team in the nation. As they are 13-3 overall on the year, and 3-2 in conference. As a team, they can light it up offensively as they average 77.2 points per game together. Defensively they are also physical, as they only allow teams to score on average 55.7 points per game. As a team, they pulldown 39.3 rebounds per game. The Longhorns top three scorers are Aliyah Matharu with 15.4 points per game, Rori Harmon with 10.7 points per game, and Joanne Allen-Taylor with 10.4 points per game. The Longhorns top 3 rebounders is Lauren Ebo with 6.7 rebounds per game, Rori Harmon wit 4.9 rebounds per game, and Audrey Warren with 4.4 rebounds per game.

Raegan Pebley and her  Horned Frogs are going to be ready for war this Saturday.

Up next is a road game at West Virginia on Tuesday, January 25th. 

TCU Men's Basketball Twitter
