Transfer Portal Report Card – Grading TCU’s Portal Pickups

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs made a statement in the transfer portal with 12 critical additions ahead of the 2026 season.

TCU brought in a serious amount of talent, including five offensive, six defensive, and one special teams player during the portal window. It was a calculated and intentional effort that saw the Frogs bolster and rebuild glaring parts of the offense.

Now that the transfer portal is closed, let's take a look at each of the newest Horned Frogs and their respective grades.

Noah McKinney (OL, Oklahoma State)

The Frogs poached Noah McKinney shortly after he entered the transfer portal, signing him on Nov. 12, 2025, following Mike Gundy’s firing in late September. At the time of his commitment, he was 247Sports’ top-ranked player in the transfer portal.

The Texas native spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma State, where he played a combined 18 games. He was primarily a lineman on special teams during placekicks during his freshman year, but also featured along the offensive line against Cincinnati and UCF. Before playing with the Cowboys, he redshirted in 2022 at UNLV.

McKinney comes into a TCU team with several offensive linemen either graduating or declaring for the NFL Draft. He will fit in as an inside lineman as the Frogs look to bolster in the trenches alongside returning starters Cade Bennett and Ben Taylor-Whitfield.

Grade: A

Michael Short (LB, Virginia Tech)

With key figures along TCU’s linebacking core declaring for the NFL Draft, the Frogs went out and got themselves an athletic, gritty talent in Michael Short.

Short began his career at UNC before transferring to Virginia Tech after two seasons. It was an abbreviated season for Short, who played in just five games in 2025. That was in part due to Brent Pry’s firing in September, which led Short to opt out of the rest of the season to preserve a redshirt. He totaled 22 tackles and one sack in his lone season in Blacksburg.

Short will have a golden opportunity to establish himself as TCU’s next star linebacker with Namdi Obiozor and Kaleb Elarms-Orr moving on.

Grade: B+

John Hoyet Chance (P, Louisiana Tech)

It’s not every day that a team is in the market for a punter, but John Hoyet Chance has the potential to make waves as a Horned Frog. He barely saw the field as a freshman at Louisiana Tech, but became their punt specialist in 2025.

Of his 66 punts, Chance boomed 33 of them for 50 yards or more. He landed 28 punts inside the 20-yard line and hit a long of 72 yards against Liberty University in November.

In addition to his punting duties, the Shreveport, LA native joined in the team’s kicking efforts. He made 3-of-3 PATs and 4-of-7 field goal attempts with a long of 55 yards. With former TCU punter Ethan Craw graduating, this opens a spot for Chance to impose himself as the Frogs’ next punter.

Grade: B

Jacob Fields (S, Louisiana Tech)

TCU bolstered its secondary after securing Jacob Fields in the transfer portal, and there is no better option to fill the shoes of Bud Clark than the Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite arriving in Ruston, LA, as a defensive back, he switched to running back after the Bulldogs suffered several injuries at the position. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman before moving into a more prominent role as a safety as a sophomore. In 2025, Fields tallied 92 total tackles, five pass breakups, and three interceptions. He tallied double-digit tackles three times last season against LSU (10), Western Kentucky (11), and Liberty (14).

Fields is one of several defensive backs to be poached by the Frogs in the portal. This will create tremendous competition among returning starters Jamel Johnson and Vernon Glover, as well as new faces, including Kalen Carrol and Teon Parks.

Grade: B

Jaden Craig (QB, Harvard)

Jaden Craig is the new man under center for the Horned Frogs as TCU went out and got their latest quarterback.

In three years with the Harvard Crimson, Craig became the all-time leader with 6,074 passing yards and 52 passing touchdowns. He led Harvard to a 9-2 record in the Ivy League last season, punching the Crimson’s first ever ticket to the FCS Playoff. Craig was one of the conference’s most accurate passers, completing 61.5% of his attempts. Originally from New Jersey, Craig led the conference with 2,869 passing yards while throwing for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While his arrival in Fort Worth is exciting to say the least, he will have to compete with rising sophomore Adam Schobel for the starting job.

Grade: A-

Jeremy Scott (WR, South Alabama)

The Frogs might have just secured their next biggest deep-threat after signing from South Alabama wide receiver Jeremy Scott.

After sitting out the entire 2024 season, Scott impressed as a freshman with 417 yards and four touchdowns in just five games. His 17.4 yards per catch ranked him 28th in the nation as he undeniably became one of the country’s most potent downfield talents. The Mississippi native had a career-high 121 yards against Georgia State, where he also caught a 74-yard touchdown. He backed up his tremendous performance with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana the following week.

With a wide-open receiving room with young talents looking to emerge from the shadows, Scott’s speed and deep-threat ability are certain to make him an intriguing piece of the Frogs’ offense.

Grade: B+

Landon Walker (RB, Colorado School of Mines)

Graduate transfer Landon Walker was added to the Frogs' exciting list of running backs heading into 2026.

Walker’s season was cut short after suffering a season-ending injury just four games into the year. In that span, the Fort Worth native ran 87 times for 474 yards and three touchdowns. He was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Week after posting 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Washburn.

He enjoyed a tremendous career in Golden, CO, amassing 2220 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in four seasons.

With Jeremy Payne and Jon Denman taking significant strides last season, it might take time for Walker to break through as a more consistent running back. Nonetheless, the Frogs are looking like they might have one of the most exciting running back rooms in the Big 12.

Grade: B

Koron Hayward (EDGE, Western Kentucky)

The Frogs went and got themselves an exciting edge rusher in Koron Hayward. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore hails from Jacksonville, FL, and comes to TCU after playing three years for Western Kentucky.

A Conference USA All-Freshman linebacker, Hayward tallied 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in his time with the Hilltoppers.

He comes into a Horned Frogs defense that is looking for a lethal edge rusher. With Devean Deal graduating and Jonathan Bax committing to Florida Atlantic University, Hayward and others will compete for a starting role as the primary presence on the edge of the defensive line.

Grade: B

Jaheim Buchanon (OL, Florida International)

TCU continued to bolster its offensive line with the addition of interior lineman Jaheim Buchanon. According to an article written by TCU On SI’s Seth Dowdle, Buchanon has made “17 starts at left guard, seven at center, and one at right guard,” making him an incredibly versatile piece in the trenches.

The Frogs' offensive line dealt with loads of adversity, including a slew of injuries, so seeing Sonny Dykes and the program intentionally bolstering the position is a promising sign.

Buchanon remains one of the nation’s best pass protectors, having allowed just two sacks in the last two seasons at FIU. He is sure to be a critical piece of TCU’s offensive line in 2026.

Grade: A-

Cheta Ofili (EDGE, Texas Tech)

TCU received another exciting commitment from edge rusher Cheta Ofili. The four-star prospect out of high school spent the last two seasons at Texas Tech. He redshirted in 2024 after playing just one game, but then saw the field 10 times last season, primarily on special teams.

While Ofili may lack real game experience, he remains an unknown entity with loads of potential. He will certainly be in the mix as Andy Avalos and the Frogs search for their next potent edge rusher.

Grade: B-

Kalen Carroll (CB, Central Michigan)

One of the latter additions to the Horned Frogs via the transfer portal was cornerback Kalen Carroll.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat transferred to Central Michigan ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone year with the Chippewas, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the Mid-Atlantic Conference, totaling 10 forced incompletions. That ranks sixth in the conference. In 2025, he tallied 52 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Carroll was subsequently named to the All-MAC First-Team.

With key defensive backs including Bud Clark, Jevon McIver, Channing Canada and Avery Helm no longer in the program, Carroll will look to step into a critical role for the Frogs in 2026.

Grade: A-

Teon Parks (CB, Colorado)

TCU’s final addition in the transfer portal was Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Teon Parks.

Parks began his career at Illinois State, where he played for two seasons. He then transferred to Colorado, where he played in 10 games last season. He started five games, including each of the final three, and finished with 21 tackles and two pass breakups.

It’s another quality addition to a TCU defense that will look to fill the shoes of several veteran pieces that have departed the program.

Grade: B

Recommended Articles:

Powered by KillerFrogs.com