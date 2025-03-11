TCU WBB: Prince Named Naismith Defensive Player of Year Semifinalist
Sedona Prince made a third national player of the year watchlist on Tuesday.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year award, which included the 6-7 center. The award will be presented during the NCAA Final Four weekend (April 4-6) at the Naismith Awards Brunch.
West Virginia's JJ Qunerly made the list from the Big 12 Conference, too.
Prince is also a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top player, and the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.
Prince ranks third nationally in blocks (99) and has maintained an average of three or more blocks per game the entire 2024-25 season. The Liberty Hill native has racked up three or more blocks 17 times (fourth most nationally) and has eight games with at least five rejections.
Only six of TCU’s opponents have met their season scoring averages with Prince protecting the paint. The No. 6-ranked Horned Frogs held 14 teams below 50 points during the regular season and held that same number below 33% shooting from the field.
Prince is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and three blocks per game and is one of two Division I players putting up at least 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game. Her numbers against AP Top 25 teams go up another notch. In TCU’s 10 ranked games, she averaged 18.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks and recorded an NCAA-leading seven double-doubles. LSU’s Aneesah Morros is the only other player averaging a double-double against ranked roes.
During the regular season, Prince earned a league-leading three Big 12 Player of the Week Honors, was twice named an Ann Meyers-Drysdale National Player of the Week and was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 First Team
Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists
Lauren Betts (UCLA)
Talaysia Cooper (Tennessee)
Rori Harmon (Texas)
Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame)
Aneesah Morrow (LSU)
Sedona Prince (TCU)
JJ Quinerly (West Virginia)
Taylor Thierry (Ohio State)
Makayla Timpson (Florida State)
Juju Watkins (USC)
The TCU Horned Frogs, winners of the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament, are projected to be either a No. 2 or 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. As such, they would host the first and second rounds on campus the weekend of March 21-24. The Frogs will know their seeding and upcoming opponent on Selection Sunday, March 16.