    December 17, 2021
    TCU Women's Basketball Announces Schedule Change
    The Horned Frogs canceled their next two games due to illness protocol.
    Twitter @TCUWBasketball- Photo of Tavy Diggs

    As the old saying goes, things don’t always go as planned. The TCU women’s basketball team’s next two scheduled home games against Incarnate Word and UC Riverside have been canceled as the team will follow health and safety protocols due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

    The Horned Frogs were scheduled to face the Cardinals this Sunday, Dec. 19, at Schollmaier Arena. TCU’s home contest against the Highlanders was scheduled to be played that following Tuesday, Dec. 21.

    TCU’s next scheduled game will take place at home on Wednesday, Dec. 29, against Davidson. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

    The TCU Athletic Ticket Office will be communicating with individuals who had purchased tickets to either game.

    Here is the remaining schedule for TCU women’s hoops: 

    Wednesday, December 29 vs. Davidson

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Sunday, January 2 vs. Kansas

    1:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Wednesday, January 5 at Baylor

    7:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, January 8 at Iowa State

    1:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Wednesday, January 12 vs. Oklahoma State

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, January 15 at Oklahoma

    1:30 PM

    Wednesday, January 19 vs. Texas Tech

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, January 22 vs. Texas

    1:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, January 29 at Kansas State

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Wednesday, February 2 vs. West Virginia

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Sunday, February 6 at Kansas

    2:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Wednesday, February 9 @ Oklahoma State

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, February 12 vs. Iowa State

    1:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Wednesday, February 16 at West Virginia

    6:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, February 19 vs. Baylor

    1:00 PM

    Wednesday, February 23 vs Oklahoma

    6:30 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

    Saturday, February 26 at Texas

    7:00 PM

    Wednesday, March2 at Texas Tech

    7:00 PM

    Saturday, March 5 vs Kansas State

    1:00 PM

    BIG12|ESPN+

