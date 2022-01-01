BREAKING! TCU Women's Basketball scheduled to play SMU!

TCU women’s basketball will postpone its Big 12 Conference game against Kansas that was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, in accordance with the Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

All tickets purchased to Sunday’s game against Kansas will be valid for the rescheduled contest later in the season. The rescheduled date has not yet been determined.

TCU’s last contest was played on Dec. 12, when the Horned Frogs upset No. 18-ranked Texas A&M 87-75.

TCU women’s basketball (4-4) will host SMU this Sunday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena. The TCU-SMU game was scheduled after Kansas postponed Sunday’s originally scheduled contest because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Jayhawks program.

Tickets previously purchased for TCU’s non-conference game against Davidson, which was scheduled to be played on Dec. 29, will be valid for admission to Sunday’s contest against SMU.

SMU (5-6) most recently played on Dec. 28, registering an 86-74 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Mustangs’ scheduled game against UT-Arlington on Dec. 21 was canceled, while its conference opener against East Carolina on Jan. 1 was postponed.

TCU and SMU will meet for the 63rd time in a series that dates back to 1978, but it will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019-20 season. TCU edged the Mustangs 57-56 at Moody Coliseum in the last match-up and has won six straight overall dating back to 2014.

The Horned Frogs are next scheduled to play at Baylor on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Waco.

