I am truly at a loss for words as to what happened Saturday night, as Oklahoma State dominated the Horned Frogs with a 9-2 victory to take the series. The series started with a back-and-forth elite pitching duel from TCU's Lance Davis and OSU's Stormy Rhodes. However, another late-game meltdown cost the Frogs big time in this one. Let's jump into what happened.

What Took Place Tonight In Stillwater

The Cowboys were able to clinch the series on Saturday night as TCU faltered in the late innings. Oklahoma State scored nine unanswered runs over the final three innings to rally for a 9-2 win over the Frogs. Unfortunately for TCU, this has been a similar story all season long, as the Frogs start well but struggle to close out games.

The game was really fun to watch through five innings, as it turned into an absolute pitching showcase with both starters going toe-to-toe. Lance Davis allowed only five baserunners through the first five innings as he looked completely locked in. Davis finished the night with six innings pitched, allowing four hits, two walks, two runs, and striking out four. Stormy Rhodes also had himself a day, giving up just two runs. His final stat line was 5.2 innings pitched, four hits, one walk, two runs allowed, and six strikeouts. The two had very similar performances on the night.

However, it was the Horned Frogs who struck first in the sixth inning, as a two-out single from Cole Cramer kept the inning alive. A walk to Sawyer Strosnider then put two runners on with two outs before Chase Brunson broke the tie with a big double to left-center field to give TCU a 2-0 lead.

That lead would not last long, though, as Oklahoma State responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. The first two Cowboys reached safely on a walk and a double before back-to-back sacrifice flies tied the game at 2-2.

From there, things went south for the Frogs both physically and mentally. TCU found itself in trouble again in the seventh inning when the Cowboys got runners on first and third with only one out. A popped-up bunt gifted the Frogs the second out, but chaos unfolded on a wild pitch that allowed the go-ahead run to score from third.

Controversial Call Sparks Ejection ans a Memorable Exit

Then, in the middle of all the madness, a called out at third was challenged by Oklahoma State and somehow overturned. I find it hard to believe there was indisputable evidence to overturn the call. The ruling led TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos to question the decision, which I think was 100 percent warranted. The umpires did not agree, and Saarloos was tossed after continuing to argue the call.

It also created a pretty funny scene, as Oklahoma State’s exit from the ballpark is through the outfield. Saarloos took a slow walk past the officiating crew and through the outfield with his leather briefcase in hand. Nothing but respect for Kirk Sarloos for standing up for his team.

After getting tossed, TCU's manager grabbed his briefcase and walked off the field 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BpT9RJO0Mr — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 3, 2026

Game Slips Away as Missed Opportunties Pile Up

Things only got worse for the Frogs from there, as the Cowboys ripped a two-run double to extend the lead to 5-2. Tommy LaPour came in during the seventh inning for TCU but was unable to stop the bleeding, giving up four hits and five runs in just one inning of work.

The Frogs had a chance to climb back into the game in the eighth inning with the tying runs in scoring position, but they could not come up with the big hit. Oklahoma State then kept the pedal to the metal against Walter Quinn, putting up four more runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game completely out of reach.

The Loss Outshined Some Epic Defensive

It is hard to find many positives in today’s performance, but the Frogs did have quite a few great defensive plays in the outfield from all three outfielders. Cole Cramer also had a really strong night with three hits, while Lance Davis was once again nails for the Frogs.

How Do The Frogs Move On From This Series Loss?

Overall, it was not the Frogs’ night whatsoever, but their season is far from over. They must forget about this one and try to avoid the sweep on Sunday. Tomorrow’s game will break the tie in the Big 12 standings, making it a massive matchup for both teams.

The Frogs once again had a few mistakes that cost them runs and, in my opinion, completely shifted the momentum of the game. If they want to bounce back, they must clean things up defensively and mentally.

I sure hope Coach Saarloos is not given a suspension, but if he is, the Frogs will have to keep their mentality in check and not let it affect them. They must finish strong and not give up on the season.

With the loss Saturday night, TCU falls to 29-17 overall and 13-10 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State improves to 30-17 overall and 13-10 in conference play.

Game 3, Sunday at 1 pm

First pitch for Sunday’s finale is set for 1 p.m., and it is now a must-win game for TCU. Zack James will attempt to get TCU back in the win column as he will get the start for the Frogs.