TCU Women's Basketball: Bigby Tabbed For USA Basketball 2025 3x3 U23 National Team
TCU women’s basketball has another national team member on its roster.
Guard Taylor Bigby is representing USA Basketball this week at the U23 Nations League as a member of the USA Basketball 2025 3x3 U23 National Team. The event runs July 21-27 in Punta Arenas, Chile, and will be live streamed on the FIBA3x3 YouTube channel.
USA Basketball’s six-person roster features Bigby and fellow collegians Joyce Edwards (South Carolina), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Zee Spearman (Tennessee), and Rachel Ullstrom (Richmond), plus former Kansas State guard Serena Sundell.
Bigby gained exposure to USA Basketball this May while competing at the 3x Nationals in Arizona with TCU teammates Donovyn Hunter, Natalie Mazurek, and Aaliyah Roberson. The quartet beat Vanderbilt and Florida at the three-day event.
Last season, Bigby averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for the Horned Frogs. She started 25 games, scored in double figures eight times, and posted a career-high 8.2 points per game during nonconference play.
This is the second consecutive summer TCU has placed a player on a USA Basketball 3x3 national team. Hailey Van Lith won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Bigby is one of four active TCU basketball players to represent their country this summer. Guard Olivia Miles won a gold medal at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup with Team USA, center Clara Silva led Portugal to a seventh place finish at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup and guard Clara Bielefeld finished fifth at the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 as a member of the German National Team and helped Germany finish as vice champion at the FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket Division B.