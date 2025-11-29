TCU Women's Basketball Picks up Two Wins in Cancun
While millions of people in the United States got ready to eat turkey, mashed potatoes, and countless other Thanksgiving dishes, the TCU women’s basketball team was down south in Mexico, ready to pick up a couple of wins in the Cancun Challenge.
Against the Richmond Spiders on Thursday, and then again versus the UAB Blazers on Black Friday, the Horned Frogs continued to show that they’re a dominating force that’s not going away anytime soon. All of that is thanks to the coaching expertise of head coach Mark Campbell and the roster he has assembled.
Marta Suarez Continues to Lead the Way
In both the Frogs’ 68-52 win against Richmond and their 82-61 victory over UAB, Marta Suarez was a constant presence. She posted a game-high 24 points on Thursday after going 9-for-14 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. That trend continued against UAB, where Suarez once again led the game in scoring with 19 points after shooting 50 percent from the field.
Suarez — a transfer from Cal — has leveled up her performance from last season. She averaged 12.9 points per game a year ago but is now almost recording 19.7. Her arrival on the scene has helped power the Frogs’ great start to the season.
Winning the Game in the Second Quarter
They say it’s impossible to claim victory in the first two quarters of play, though if one watched the Horned Frogs’ two wins over Richmond and UAB, one might reconsider.
TCU scored 25 and 17 points, respectively, in the second quarters against Richmond and UAB. That’s impressive in its own right, but it’s the defense that really helped the Frogs separate themselves from the competition heading into the locker room. Richmond mustered only eight points in the second quarter, while UAB could put up only nine.
The sizable leads that TCU was able to build meant that all the Horned Frogs had to do was hold on in the second half. In both games, they were able to do that with great success.
What’s Next for TCU Women’s Basketball?
The No. 8 Horned Frogs will return stateside at 8-0, the second consecutive season they’ve achieved such a feat. They’ll hope to improve that record at home on Dec. 3 versus Incarnate Word. Three more non-conference contests against UTEP (Dec. 6), Jacksonville (Dec. 14), and UAPB (Dec. 16) will precede the team’s first Big 12 game against Kansas State on Dec. 20.