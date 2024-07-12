TCU Women's Basketball: Breaking Down the Center/Forward Position
TCU women’s basketball took full advantage of the transfer portal this offseason. In a five-week span, the Horned Frogs signed six transfers to fill out a 14-player roster.
Head coach Mark Campbell’s squad seemingly now has a wealth of talent, particularly at the guard position. Of the nine guards on the roster, six started at least 26 games last season. The center and forward positions do not have quite the same starting experience, but there is plenty of Division I playing experience.
Now that the initial transfer wave has passed, let’s take a look at the talent TCU has at each position. This week will focus on the center and forward positions. Check back next week for the guard breakdown.
Center
*Sedona Prince, graduate student, started 21 games in 2023-24
Prince missed 12 Big 12 Conference games with a finger injury, yet still earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, made the midseason Wooden Award watchlist, the College Basketball All-Star Game watch list and was a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award. She led the conference in scoring with 19.7 points by the end of the season, which ranked 23rd nationally and her 13 double-doubles in 21 games was second in the conference. The Horned Frogs felt her absence, having to readjust the entire offense and defense. Without the 6-foot-7 Prince patrolling the paint, some opponents found more driving lanes and scoring opportunities down low. Her return shored up a lot of those issues and gave the Horned Frogs a completely different look. After nearly averaging a double-double (19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds) and blocking almost three shots per game in 2023-24, Prince, who gained another year of eligibility through a medical hardship waiver, is the clear number one option in the Horned Frogs’ frontcourt.
Natalie Mazurek, redshirt senior, started 5 games
A transfer from South Dakota, Mazurek averaged a career-high 19 minutes per game in 2023-24 while appearing in all 36 games. She scored seven points and pulled down five boards per game and found her stride during conference play. Of the 12 times Mazurek broke double-digit scoring, eight came against Summit League competition. Mazurek can also help spread the floor, hitting 37.8% (34-of-90) from behind the three-point line last season. The Coyotes reached the NCAA Tournament and WNIT during Mazurek’s time in Vermillion, which spanned from 2020-24 (including sitting out 2022-23 with an injury).
Forwards
*Aaliyah Roberson, junior, started 18 games
Roberson grew up quickly while filling in for Prince last season. Growing pains showed at times, but Roberson still averaged 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over a 10-game span at the center position. She helped stretch defenses by shooting 35% (31-of-88) from three-point range and gained more confidence as conference play progressed. Another offseason working with Prince and transfers Mazurek and Deasia Merrill should help Roberson take another step forward and remain a key piece of the Horned Frogs’ rotation.
Deasia Merrill, graduate student, started 13 games
Merrill brings 100 games of experience, including 63 starts, over four years at Georgia State. She averaged 8 points, 6.5 boards and 1.07 blocks per game last season. The 2022-23 season was Merrill’s best as a Panther, leading the team in rebounding, blocks and double doubles. Merrill made 261-of-518 field goals (50%) during her last two seasons. Going from the Sun Belt to the Big 12 will present a learning curve for Merrill, but it should not take long for her to adjust.
*Daija Turner, redshirt junior, started 3 games
Turner appeared in 18 games last season before an injury ended her season. She averaged just over 2 points and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes per game. Getting on the court might be tough considering the experience Prince, Mazurek, Roberson and Merrill bring. However, Turner should have opportunities to show what she can do during the offseason and nonconference play.
Outlook for center/forward position – Prince is the starter at the center position with Mazurek as a solid back up option. Mazurek’s three-point shooting ability could become a weapon in Campbell’s pick-and-roll offense, too. Roberson and Merrill seem like the top forward options, with one of them taking the starting role depending on the lineup Campbell rolls out, while Turner is ready to make a mark after missing the latter half of last season.
*Denotes returner from TCU’s 2023-24 squad
