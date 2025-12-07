TCU Dominates UTEP In Triple-Double Fashion

The No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs did what they do best: win. They earned their 10th victory to remain undefeated, dominating UTEP 95–40 on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

It was nothing new for Olivia Miles to record a triple-double, as it was her seventh in her career. For TCU, however, it was a different story, it marked just the fourth triple-double in program history and the first in 14 years.

Maddie Scherr, Olivia Miles, Clara Silva walking back to bench after scoring | Nathan Cross - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

She became the first Frog to record a triple-double since TCU Athletics Hall of Famer Helena Sverrisdottir, who posted 16 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds on March 17, 2011, against Oral Roberts.

Miles posted a similar stat line with 15 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Horned Frogs’ win over the previously unbeaten Miners.

She became the first TCU player since TCU legend Hailey Van Lith to score 10-plus in 10-or-more games.

Coach Mark Campbell said he feels that his Horned Frogs played their most complete game yet, and he was not wrong.

Offensively, the Horned Frogs posted a season-high 27 assists while shooting 33-of-64 (52 percent) from the field. They also knocked down 14-of-30 attempts from beyond the arc. TCU’s 82 percent assist rate is now its highest of the season.

With no surprise, Olivia Miles ended up being one of four players to score in double figures for the Frogs.

Maddie Scherr also delivered a stellar performance, finishing with a game-high 21 points, five assists, and four rebounds. She was nearly perfect from deep, knocking down 5-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc.

Maddie Scherr dribbling past defenders | Nathan Cross - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Scherr led TCU in scoring for the second time this season, earning the ninth 20-point game of her career while committing no turnovers. She now leads college basketball with a 4.88 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Marta Suárez started slow but quickly got it going, scoring 16 points for the second straight game. Taylor Bigby also continued to be impressive off the bench for the Frogs, adding 12 points of her own.

Both teams entered the game as two of the nation’s top rebounding groups, but the Horned Frogs came out on top, outrebounding the Miners 46–39. That advantage helped TCU turn those opportunities into 36 points in the paint.

The Horned Frogs played fast, finishing with 38 fast-break points, their second-most in a game this season.

The Horned Frogs also dominated defensively, forcing 22 turnovers and keeping the Miners’ offense uncomfortable all night. TCU mixed in well-timed half-court traps and alternated between a 2–3 zone and man-to-man defense to keep UTEP on its heels.

TCU held UTEP to just 24 percent shooting and 1-17 from behind the arc. The Miners finished with just six assists.

Overall, it was an underwhelming outing for the Miners, as only two players reached double figures, Sirviva Legions and Ndack Mbengue, who both scored 10.

TCU extended its dominance at Schollmaier Arena, winning its 41st straight nonconference game dating back to November 2022. They also stretched their home winning streak to 31 games, tying No. 2 Texas for the longest active unbeaten run at home in college basketball.

The Horned Frogs won their 18th straight game vs. an unranked team.

TCU is on fire, and are now 10-0 for the second time in three years under head coach Mark Campbell

TCU now begins its eight-day break for final exams before returning to the court on Sunday, Dec. 14, against Jacksonville. The matchup between the Horned Frogs and Dolphins will mark the midpoint of TCU's season-long five-game homestand. The Frogs then host Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas State on Dec. 16 and Dec. 20, right ahead of the Christmas holiday.

