TCU Women's Basketball: Breaking Down the Guard Position
Last week, KillerFrogs.com broke down the center and forward positions for the TCU women’s basketball team. This week, the focus shifts to the guards. Head coach Mark Campbell utilized the transfer portal during the offseason to fill out the 14-player roster, signing six transfers in a five-week span.
Those signings added depth at every position, particularly at the guard position. Of the nine guards on the roster, six started more than 20 games last season. Let’s take a look at what each guard brings to TCU’s lineup and how the pieces could fit together.
Guards
Taylor Bigby, redshirt junior, started 11 games in 2023-24
A former recruit of Campbell’s at Oregon, Bigby spend the last two seasons at USC. She became an important player off the bench for the Pac-12 Tournament champions and Elite Eight team, averaging 19 minutes, 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. That development should continue in Fort Worth, especially since Bigby can make three pointers at a good clip (37%) and the Horned Frogs broke the single season record for made threes last season. Bigby will fight for playing time in a loaded backcourt but could contribute right away.
*Madison Conner, senior, started 27 games
Conner started every game she played last season - sitting out six with a leg injury - and could get a bucket whenever the Horned Frogs needed one. She broke TCU's single-season record for 3-pointers made (100), holds the school record for points scored in regulation (41), scored the 10th most points in a season in program history (518), ranked second in the Big 12 single-season history for 3-pointers made per game (3.7) and earned All-Big 12 Second Team Honors. Conner also grew as a leader throughout the season, which will help the Horned Frogs adjust to a revamped roster. Expect Conner to remain a go-to offensive option this season, although those numbers might dip some with a few more scorers on the roster.
Donovyn Hunter, sophomore, started 34 games
TCU needed a point guard after the departure of Jaden Owens due to graduation and found a great option in Hunter. A Pac-12 All-Freshman team member and honorable mention All-Defensive team honoree, Hunter played a team-high 972 minutes, averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds while helping Oregon State reach the Elite Eight. Her assist-to-turnover ratio (2.39) ranked 21st nationally and tops among all Division I freshmen. Hunter still has room to grow, but if she can build on last season’s performance (including just five games with multiple turnovers), the Horned Frogs will be set at the point guard position for several years.
*Una Jovanovic, senior, started 32 games
Jovanovic’s role grew during conference play as the Horned Frogs battled injuries. She stepped up to the plate and showed versatility, running the point guard position for the final 15 games. A 2.11 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked second in the Big 12 and her 3-point percentage (40.2%) led TCU. Jovanovic scored 10 or more point nine times and could usually find her way into the paint for a nice pull up, midrange jumper. She provided leadership during a turbulent time and will find ways to contribute significantly again this season.
Hailey Van Lith, graduate student, started 33 games
A Final Four appearance, four Elite Eight appearances, honorable mention AP All-American, two-time All-ACC selection, Olympian... The resume for LSU transfer Van Lith just keeps growing. Van Lith helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight last season from the point guard position while dishing out 3.6 assists per game to go with 11.6 points. She was also a finalist for the Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s top shooting guard, in her final season (2022-23) at Louisville. Van Lith is no stranger to elite competition either, winning five gold medals in FIBA play with Team USA. This competitive fire, experience and versatility will likely put Van Lith into TCU’s starting lineup right way and give the team a major boost in a challenging Big 12 Conference. But, first, Van Lith will try to add one more accolade to an already impressive resume this summer – Olympic Champion.
*Agnes Emma-Nnopu, fifth-year, started 33 games
Campbell called Emma-Nnopu the “backbone” of TCU’s program countless times last season. She played with a “leave it all on the court” mentality and led the team in minutes (1,049) and rebounding (238) while scoring 10.7 points per game. Offensive rebounding became Emma-Nnopu’s specialty, snagging a team-high 2.6 per game (fourth in the Big 12), which led to more scoring opportunities. Her willingness to dive on the floor or guard the opponent’s best player did not necessarily show up in the stat sheet, but it inspired teammates to play harder. Those kinds of selfless contributions combined with a knack for keeping offensive possessions alive will keep Emma-Nnopu a staple of the Horned Frogs’ rotation next season.
Maddie Scherr, graduate student, started 26 games
Scherr comes to Fort Worth after a two-year stint at Kentucky. She started 55 games during that span and was the Wildcats’ primary ballhandler. Last season, Scherr averaged a career-high 12.5 points to go with 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Her 4.3 assists per game in 2022-23 ranked fourth in the SEC. Prior to Kentucky, Scherr spent two years at Oregon where she overlapped with Campbell for one season. Scherr and Hunter will likely compete for the starting point guard spot. The versatility and depth at this position should enable the Horned Frogs’ offense to run smoothly no matter who is at the helm.
*Knisha Godfrey, junior, started 0 games
Godfrey last played during the 2022-23 season after using a redshirt last year. Her 2022-23 stats included 26 appearances, 12 starts and 4.4 points per game. With a loaded front court, it might be hard for Godfrey to break into the lineup. She will need to make a strong impression during the offseason to beat out the returners and transfers already flush with game experience.
*Ella Hamlin, sophomore, started 0 games
Hamlin joined the women’s basketball team midway through 2023-24 season when TCU held open tryouts to fill out the roster. She appeared in four games, all when the outcome was already decided. Like Godfrey, Hamlin will probably not see the court much due to depth at the guard position.
Guard Outlook – Depth, depth, depth. How Campbell utilizes this depth will be fascinating to watch. Madison Conner and Hailey Van Lith seem like locks for starting spots with either Scherr or Hunter running the point. Keeping Jovanovic and Emma-Nnopu on the bench for long periods of time will be hard, though. It’s possible a four-guard lineup could be used to take advantage of all the talent. The lineup will likely evolve as the season progresses, including at the center and forward positions, and the Horned Frogs find the right mix of personnel to compete in the Big 12.
*Denotes returner from TCU’s 2023-24 squad
