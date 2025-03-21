TCU Women's Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson Preview
The TCU Horned Frogs will play their first-ever home women's March Madness game as the 2-seed against the 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Frogs haven't won an NCAA tournament game since 2006 when they beat Texas A&M 69-65.
FDU, coached by the Northeast Conference Coach of the Year, Stephanie Gailey, is 29-3 and on a 22-game winning streak. The Knights have not lost a game since December 11, when they lost 83-58 against Rutgers.
Tenesia Brown will lead FDU as she is the primary scorer, averaging 15.0 points a game. She also leads them in rebounds with 9.8, more than double the next closest player. Ava Renninger averages 13.8 points and leads her team in 3-point attempts with 175 on the season, doing most of her damage from beyond the arc. Abigael Babore is the last Knight to average double-digit points with 10.5 a game but leads the team in assists with 105 on the season.
The Knights are a small team, with Brown playing a stretch-five position as a 6'2 center. They play to their strengths with ball maneuverability and passing for open looks around the free throw-line and beyond the arc.
As a team, they score 67.5 points a game while only allowing 54.7 to their opponents and shooting the ball at a 42% clip. They also attempt over eight 3-point field goals a game, just one less than the Frogs do.
Frog Focus
1. 20 Piece Bucket
Hailey Van Lith is tied with Paige Bueckers for the most 20-point games in the NCAA tournament among active players with 17.
2. Double Dutch Queen
Sedona Prince leads the country in double-doubles against ranked opponents, with seven on the season.
3. Afraid of the Deep
Madison Conner is second in the country in 3-pointers (118) and 3-pointers per game (3.5).
4. Campbell's Recipe
The Frogs are undefeated this season when four or more players score 10+.
5. First Time Foes
This will be the first-ever matchup on the basketball court between the two programs.
FDU
TCU
67.5
Points Per Game
77.6
.420
Field Goal Percentage
.475
37.6
Rebounds Per Game
38.4
14.3
Assist Per Game
18.9
11.7
Turnovers Per Game
11.9
5.8
Steals Per Game
6.2
1.5
Blocks Per Game
5.7
.346
3-Point Percentage
.376
.758
Free-Throw Percentage
.749
