TCU Women's Basketball Grabs Road Win Over No. 10 NC State
No. 17 TCU women’s basketball made a statement Sunday at No. 10 NC State.
The Horned Frogs beat the Wolfpack 69-59 inside James T. Valvano Arena and snapped the Wolfpack’s 24-game home winning streak.
With the victory, TCU (4-0) notched its second ranked win over NC State (2-2) in as many seasons and its first ranked road win during nonconference play since 2011. The game also proved head coach Mark Campbell has established TCU as a top-tier women’s basketball program, even with a brand-new roster. The Horned Frogs made their first Elite Eight appearance last season and won a program-record 34 games.
Forward Marta Suarez scored 26 points to lead TCU. She nailed 4-of-8 3-pointers and went 10-of-18 overall from the field. Guard Olivia Miles posted her second double-double as a Horned Frog with 15 points and 14 rebounds and dished out five assists. Miles also hit the 1,500-career point mark against the Wolfpack.
Center Clara Silva notched her first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds while guard Donovyn Hunter had 11 points.
TCU jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, and then traded the lead four times before halftime. The Horned Frogs had a 36-31 halftime advantage after Suarez banked in a three-pointer. The Horned Frogs held the Wolfpack scoreless for the final 3:25 of the first half and the first few minutes of the third quarter.
TCU outscored NC State 20-9 during the third quarter to take a 56-40 lead. The Wolfpack made 3-of-15 field goals (20%) while the Horned Frogs hit 8-of-14 (57%) in the third quarter. For the game, NC State shot 23-of-69 (33%) from the field and TCU was 26-of-61 (42%).
Tilda Trygger paced NC State with 15 points, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. The 6-6 forward nailed a three with 4:03 left to cut TCU’s lead to 63-53, but Suarez hit a jumper on the next possession to push the lead back to a dozen.
The Horned Frogs held NC State’s usual leading scorers Zoe Brooks and Zamareya Jones to six total points on a combined 2-of-22 shooting.
TCU failed to make a 3-pointer in the final frame and made just seven the entire game, well short of its season average of 12. Ultimately, defense and timely rebounds slowed down NC State’s comeback attempt. The Horned Frogs won the rebounding battle 45-41 and outscored the Wolfpack 34-26 inside the paint.
The Horned Frogs will not face another power conference team during nonconference until a mid-January clash versus Ohio State.
Up Next
TCU will return home to play Tarleton State on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.