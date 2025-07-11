TCU Women's Basketball: Guards Miles, Bielefeld Shine on International Stage
A pair of incoming TCU women’s basketball players are leaving a mark on the international stage this summer.
Guard Olivia Miles, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, helped Team USA win gold at FIBA AmeriCup, while soon-to-be freshman guard Clara Bielefeld finished fifth at FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 as a member of the German National Team. Bielefeld is also currently representing Germany at FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket Division B.
Miles, a two-time FIBA gold-medalist, scored eight points and dished out a game-high nine assists in a 92-84 win over Brazil in the first-place game on July 6. She averaged 5.3 rebounds, 6.9 points (on 53% shooting), and 7.1 assists during Team USA’s undefeated (7-0) run in Santiago, Chile. Miles dished out a tournament-high 50 assists, including 10 in a group play win over Mexico. The 10 assists were the most by an American player in the event.
Team USA won its fifth FIBA AmeriCup gold medal (first since 2021) and secured a berth to the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup in Berlin, Germany.
At Notre Dame, Miles earned All-American honors twice and was a three-time All-ACC first-team selection. She averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 assists, and six rebounds per game and is the active Division I leader in career assists per game average (6.5), career assists (654), and triple doubles (six).
Bielefeld became the youngest player ever to compete for Germany’s senior national team this summer at age 17. She played in a pair of international friendlies in May before the EuroBasket competition. At EuroBasket, Bielefeld appeared in five games, averaging 4.3 minutes, one rebound, and 1.4 points.
As a member of the U18 EuroBasket team, Bielefeld helped Germany post a 4-0 record in group play and advance to the quarterfinals. She averaged 21.8 minutes, 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in group play. Germany will face the Netherlands in the FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket Division B quarterfinals on July 11.
Bielefeld has been a consistent member of the German Basketball Federation over the last three seasons. She earned MVP honors at the FIBA U16 Women's EuroBasket Division B in 2023 and was the top performer for Team Germany at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket last summer.
