TCU Women's Basketball: Head Coach Mark Campbell Shares Thoughts on Coming Season

Big 12 Basketball Media Day was in Kansas City this week. Coach Mark Campbell along with players Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince represented TCU women's team.

Barry Lewis

Oct 22, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Mark Campbell talks to media during Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
With the regular season just two weeks away, the 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Day was held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City this week.

Tuesday was for women's basketball, with coaches and players from all 16 teams in attendance. Representing TCU were head coach Mark Campbell, now in his second year at TCU; center Sedona Prince, returning for her 7th year; guard Madison Conner, also in her second year at TCU; and guard Hailey Van Lith, transfer from LSU.

The entire TCU group first met with all members of the media. Their full 10-minute conversation can be seen here:

In a 30-minute breakout session, head coach Mark Campbell spoke on a number of topics as the 2024-25 season approaches. Here are several of those topics:

Mark Campbell on his two-year journey at TCU

Mark Campbell on the depth of this team

Mark Campbell on Sedona Prince's style of play and comparable players in the WNBA

Mark Campbell on the acquisition of Hailey Van Lith

Mark Campbell on Hailey Van Lith's Olympics experience

Mark Campbell on Hailey Van Lith's 3x3 game and how it translates to 5x5

Mark Campbell on the chemistry of his team with so many new players

Mark Campbell on playing two Final Four teams in this year's nonconference slate

Mark Campbell on the depth of the Big 12 this season

Mark Campbell on what success will look like come March

