TCU Women's Basketball: Head Coach Mark Campbell Shares Thoughts on Coming Season
With the regular season just two weeks away, the 2024 Big 12 Basketball Media Day was held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City this week.
Tuesday was for women's basketball, with coaches and players from all 16 teams in attendance. Representing TCU were head coach Mark Campbell, now in his second year at TCU; center Sedona Prince, returning for her 7th year; guard Madison Conner, also in her second year at TCU; and guard Hailey Van Lith, transfer from LSU.
The entire TCU group first met with all members of the media. Their full 10-minute conversation can be seen here:
TCU Women's Basketball at Big 12 Media Day - Panel Interview
TCU Women's Basketball at Big 12 Media Day - Coach Campbell Interview
In a 30-minute breakout session, head coach Mark Campbell spoke on a number of topics as the 2024-25 season approaches. Here are several of those topics:
Mark Campbell on his two-year journey at TCU
Mark Campbell on the depth of this team
Mark Campbell on Sedona Prince's style of play and comparable players in the WNBA
Mark Campbell on the acquisition of Hailey Van Lith
Mark Campbell on Hailey Van Lith's Olympics experience
Mark Campbell on Hailey Van Lith's 3x3 game and how it translates to 5x5
Mark Campbell on the chemistry of his team with so many new players
Mark Campbell on playing two Final Four teams in this year's nonconference slate
Mark Campbell on the depth of the Big 12 this season
Mark Campbell on what success will look like come March
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.