TCU Women's Basketball Hits Road for Top 20 Matchup
No. 17 TCU women’s basketball will hit the road for the first time this season to battle No. 10 NC State on Sunday.
The Horned Frogs (3-0) have gotten off to a fast start, beating their first three opponents by an average of 54 points. The most recent game, a 122-39 win over Tennessee State, featured the largest margin of victory in TCU basketball history - for both men and women - and the second-most points scored (122) in a game versus a Division I opponent in the program’s 49-year history.
Now, the intensity turns up as TCU faces its toughest test of the young season. NC State (2-1) already has a win over No. 8 Tennessee on its resume, while the loss came in the final seconds against No. 18 USC.
This is a return game for a home-and-home series between TCU and NC State. The Horned Frogs won last year’s matchup in Fort Worth, which helped jumpstart a historic 34-win season. TCU last played a top 10 team on the road during the nonconference slate in 2011.
TCU’s roster looks vastly different from last year, but 3-point shooting and depth could be some of the keys to beating NC State.
3-Point Shooting
Entering the 2025-26 season, the Horned Frogs led college basketball in returning 3-point offense. TCU’s roster averaged 14.3 threes per game in 2024-25.
This season, TCU is making 12.7 threes per game on 45.2% shooting (38-of-84), numbers that rank second and 11th nationally. Guards Donovyn Hunter and Maddie Scherr have led the way, going a combined 20-of-39 (51%).
NC State has struggled from 3-point range, making 4.3 threes per game on 23% shooting (13-of-56).
Even if TCU cools off slightly from deep, it should maintain an advantage here. A couple makes from behind the 3-point line could help TCU build momentum and negate NC State’s home court advantage.
Depth
Throughout the offseason, TCU head coach Mark Campbell has said this is the deepest, most talented team he’s had since arriving in Fort Worth. He’s utilized that depth through the first three games as eight players averaged at least 14 minutes per game.
Guard Olivia Miles leads TCU’s attack with 18.3 points and 8.6 assists per game. Hunter, Scherr and forward Marta Suarez also score over 10 points per game and dish out at least two assists per game. The Horned Frogs have assisted on 74 of 107 made field goals and are in the top five nationally with 24.7 assists per game.
NC State’s rotation goes six to seven players deep. Every starter is playing at least 26 minutes per game, and guard Zoe Brooks averaged 39 minutes in the games against Tennessee and USC.
Brooks leads NC State in points per game (17) and ranks second on the team in rebounds (10.3). Forward Khamil Pierre snags a team-high 14 rebounds per game to go with 16.3 points.
TCU’s depth will get tested against NC State, especially inside the paint. Tilda Trygger, a 6-6 forward, will match up with TCU centers Clara Silva and Kennedy Basham, who both stand at 6-7. Trygger started 23 games last season and earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors.
Campbell might change the way minutes are distributed against a top 10 opponent, but if he can continue rotating players in and out to maintain fresh legs, that could be the difference in a tight game.
TCU and NC State will tip off at 12 pm on Sunday, Nov. 16, from Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. The game will be televised on ESPN.