TCU Women's Basketball Flies Past Sam Houston
TCU women’s basketball beat Sam Houston State 88-46 on Sunday to improve to 2-0 and extended its home winning streak to 26 games, a record that dates back to last season.
Guard Olivia Miles nearly posted a double-double with 22 points and nine assists. Fellow guard Donovyn Hunter had a career-high 20 points to go with six assists and five rebounds.
“I thought we showed some great growth,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said. “Really challenged this group to continue to grow defensively, just fundamentally. That’s an area I think we can get really good, but with so many new players that’s going to take awhile. But I love how coachable they are. They’re working at it.”
The No. 17-ranked Horned Frogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Sam Houston State (1-1) took a timeout less than three minutes into the game after Miles converted a steal into a layup.
The lead ballooned to 14-0 before the Bearkats got their first point of the game on a free throw midway through the first quarter. Sam Houston’s first field goal came a few possessions later, snapping an 0-for-8 shooting start.
TCU made 6-of-11 (54.5%) 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game 10-of-22 (45%) from deep. Hunter nailed a team-high 5-of-8 three-pointers. The Horned Frogs shot 58.3% (35-of-60) from the field for the game and racked up 25 assists.
On defense, the Horned Frogs held the Bearkats to 28.8% shooting and forced 16 turnovers.
Sam Houston put together an 8-1 run midway through the second quarter to cut TCU’s lead to 26-16. TCU’s Maddie Scherr nailed a three-pointer and Hunter made a layup on consecutive possessions to squash the comeback attempt. The Horned Frogs took a 44-24 lead into the halftime locker room. A 10-0 run in the third quarter and a 13-0 spurt to open the final frame put away the Bearkats.
The night featured several other offensive highlights, including Scherr scoring her first points for TCU on a three-pointer in the second quarter. Scherr missed last season with a back injury and went 0-of-5 shooting in the season opener. Forward Marta Suarez joined the 1,000-career point club on a lay up midway through the third quarter.
Scherr finished with eight points, four assists, and four rebounds while Suarez had six points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
For the second game in a row, TCU displayed its depth as nine players saw action in the first quarter and 11 hit the court by game’s end.
TCU did commit 20 turnovers and surrendered 14 offensive rebounds, some of the few negatives on the night. The Horned Frogs won the overall rebounding battle, 47-30.
Below are videos from the postgame press conference with Campbell, Hunter, Miles, and center Clara Silva.
Up Next
TCU will finish out a three-game homestand against Tennessee State on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.