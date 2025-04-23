TCU Women's Basketball Lands San Diego State Guard Sheffey
TCU women's basketball added another transfer out of the portal Monday. Veronica Sheffey comes to the Frogs after starting all 35 games played for San Diego State last season.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals last season. Sheffery previously played her first two seasons at the University of San Diego.
The Woodinville, WA native is the sixth transfer to join the Frogs this offseason. She joins Clara Silva, Olivia Miles, Taliyah Parker, Marta Suárez and Kennedy Basham as Frogs out of the portal this month.
With the transfer portal closing today, Mark Campbell and staff should be done with fielding a roster for the 2025-26 season. TCU currently has the maximum 15 players on their roster.
The Frogs arguably put together the top transfer class in the country following up their best season in program history. Veronica Sheffey gives TCU a beneficial, quality backup guard with proven production.