TCU Women's Basketball: Madison Conner Named Big 12 Player of the Week
No. 11 TCU's Madison Conner was named Big 12 Player of the Week Monday.
The 5-foot-11 guard is pretty clearly the nation's best shooter after amazing performances over Samford and UCF.
Conner averaged a Big 12 leading 28.5 points with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two blowout wins for the Frogs last week.
This is the second Big 12 Player of the Week award for Conner and the first since the opening week of the 2023-24 season.
Conner joins Sedona Prince, Lauren Heard and Zahna Medley as the only four multiple time recepients of All-Big 12 weekly honors in TCU history.
The sharp shooting guard became the national leader in 3-pointers (53) and 3-pointers per game (4.1) following her big week.
Madison Conner will next be in action when the No. 11 Horned Frogs host Brown Sunday in Schollmaier Arena at 2 p.m. CT.
